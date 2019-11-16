Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Sports College Park - South African swimmer Christopher Reid, who specializes in the backstroke, chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the inaugural ISL. On November 16, the ISL competition was held at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park in Maryland, and Reid finished in fourth place in the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:54.29. When asked about his proudest moments this season with the ISL, he said, "The accomplishments of the team. We're coming together and we are working together as a team." On his plans for the future, he said, "I am looking forward to the 2020 Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, and we will see after that." For more information on Olympian Reid is competing for the New York Breakers, with Tina Andrew as General Manager, and Michael Andrew as Vice-Captain. Peter Andrew serves as the Head Coach of the New York Breakers. On being a part of the International Swimming League (ISL), Reid said, "It has been great. I have really been enjoying it. The ISL has been uniting a lot of different people from different backgrounds and basking in the greatness of that. It has been a lot of fun."On November 16, the ISL competition was held at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park in Maryland, and Reid finished in fourth place in the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:54.29.When asked about his proudest moments this season with the ISL, he said, "The accomplishments of the team. We're coming together and we are working together as a team."On his plans for the future, he said, "I am looking forward to the 2020 Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, and we will see after that."For more information on Olympian Christopher Reid , follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Christopher Reid, isl, Swimmer, Olympic, South african Christopher Reid isl Swimmer Olympic South african