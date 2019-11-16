Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChristopher Reid reflects on ISL experience, unity, future plans Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Sports
College Park - South African swimmer Christopher Reid, who specializes in the backstroke, chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the inaugural ISL.
Reid is competing for the New York Breakers, with Tina Andrew as General Manager, and Michael Andrew as Vice-Captain. Peter Andrew serves as the Head Coach of the New York Breakers. On being a part of the International Swimming League (ISL), Reid said, "It has been great. I have really been enjoying it. The ISL has been uniting a lot of different people from different backgrounds and basking in the greatness of that. It has been a lot of fun."
On November 16, the ISL competition was held at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park in Maryland, and Reid finished in fourth place in the men's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 1:54.29.
When asked about his proudest moments this season with the ISL, he said, "The accomplishments of the team. We're coming together and we are working together as a team."
On his plans for the future, he said, "I am looking forward to the 2020 Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, and we will see after that."
For more information on Olympian Christopher Reid, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
More about Christopher Reid, isl, Swimmer, Olympic, South african
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Celine Dion celebrates album release at drag bar Lips in New York
Thousands of Guaido supporters march against Maduro in Venezuela
High-priced Huawei Mate X folding smartphone released in China
UK's Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein accuser in sensational TV interview
Oscar Wilde's stolen ring found by Dutch 'art detective'
Bloomberg drops $100 million on anti-Trump ads
Drop in native fish in Mississippi River due to Asian carp
Q&A: Why VR is the next commerce frontier Special
Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka election
Canadian cannabis market continues its downward spiral