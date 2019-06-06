Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On June 6, American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen chatted with Digital Journal about his NCAA championship win, competing with Mondo Duplantis, as well as his future plans. This clearance was a new NCAA meeting record, as well as a new personal best for Nilsen. This makes Nilsen a three-time NCAA champion. On his plans for the rest of the year, Nilsen said, "It will include some meets along the way to the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and training." In the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Nilsen triumphed over fellow pole vaulter For his fans and supporters, Nilsen concluded, "I love this sport more and more every single day, and go Yotes." Read More: Digital Journal chatted with South Dakota pole vaulter On June 5, Nilsen won the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where he cleared 5.95 meters. "5.95 was crazy and unexpected," he said. "It was something that I was very happy to jump," he added.This clearance was a new NCAA meeting record, as well as a new personal best for Nilsen. This makes Nilsen a three-time NCAA champion.On his plans for the rest of the year, Nilsen said, "It will include some meets along the way to the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and training."In the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Nilsen triumphed over fellow pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis , an athlete he holds in the highest regards, who finished in second place. "Competing with Mondo is always an honor," he admitted. "I love jumping with him because he's such an amazing person and athlete. If I could jump and train with him every day, I would," he said.For his fans and supporters, Nilsen concluded, "I love this sport more and more every single day, and go Yotes.": Digital Journal chatted with South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen back in June of 2018 about his second career NCAA championship win and the digital transformation of the sport. More about Chris Nilsen, NCAA, Future, mondo duplantis, pole vaulter More news from Chris Nilsen NCAA Future mondo duplantis pole vaulter