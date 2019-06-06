Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChris Nilsen talks NCAA championship win, future, Mondo Duplantis Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On June 6, American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen chatted with Digital Journal about his NCAA championship win, competing with Mondo Duplantis, as well as his future plans.
On June 5, Nilsen won the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where he cleared 5.95 meters. "5.95 was crazy and unexpected," he said. "It was something that I was very happy to jump," he added.
This clearance was a new NCAA meeting record, as well as a new personal best for Nilsen. This makes Nilsen a three-time NCAA champion.
On his plans for the rest of the year, Nilsen said, "It will include some meets along the way to the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and training."
In the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Nilsen triumphed over fellow pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, an athlete he holds in the highest regards, who finished in second place. "Competing with Mondo is always an honor," he admitted. "I love jumping with him because he's such an amazing person and athlete. If I could jump and train with him every day, I would," he said.
For his fans and supporters, Nilsen concluded, "I love this sport more and more every single day, and go Yotes."
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen back in June of 2018 about his second career NCAA championship win and the digital transformation of the sport.
More about Chris Nilsen, NCAA, Future, mondo duplantis, pole vaulter
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
French leader of long-overlooked D-Day force gets his due
Putin says Russia prepared to drop START treaty
Micky Dolenz to embark on 'It Was 50 Years Ago Today' Tour
Op-Ed: Canada debates 'genocide' — Or is it 'systematic mass killings'
Q&A: Why peer-to-peer tech isn't helping deskless workers Special
Q&A: Hand-held alternative to the blood test in development Special
Syria regime pummels jihadist-run Idlib as world stays mute
Big growth in people-finding websites
Ageing veterans might not be around for next big D-Day anniversary
Op-Ed: China's Huawei signs 5G deal with largest Russian mobile operator