Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World champion swimmer Regan Smith chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos at a virtual mixed zone following the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas. "It feels really good to be back racing long course," she said. "We had that meet in Des Moines, Iowa, but it was super short. This is the first real long course meet that we've had in a really long time. It feels really great to be back racing." Each day, she is motivated by her teammates in practice. "It has been really tough during quarantine to stay motivated but the fact that we are in this together makes me feel better," she said. She holds three world records to her credit, in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter backstroke races, as well as the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay. "My performance at the World Championships was really special to me. I think it set me up from being a young, age-group swimmer to making my way into the adult swimming world. It allowed me to make the transition from a kid to an adult in the sport, which was important to me, just maturity-wise," she said. Smith listed the butterfly as her personal favorite stroke in swimming. "I like the butterfly, so that's my favorite, but I also like the backstroke too," she said. For young and aspiring swimmers, she encouraged them to "stick with it." "Swimming is tough but it's extremely worth it," she said. "Definitely stick with it even when it gets tough. Quarantine was a good example. Stick with it no matter what." On her definition of the word success, she responded, "Above all, enjoying what you are doing." "If you are 'successful' by society's standards but you are really not having a good time then I don't think that's true success. Just enjoy what you are doing and have fun with it," she said. To learn more about American swimmer Regan Smith, follow her on Instagram