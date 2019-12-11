Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports 2000 Olympic gold medalist swimmer Misty Hyman chatted with Digital Journal about her career-defining moments in the sport, and she opened up about her plans for 2020. For Hyman, winning the gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney was a "dream come true." "It was something that I wanted so bad that I could taste it for as long as I can remember. It still seems like a fairytale when I look back at it," she said. When she swam competitively, she was motivated by her "dream to be in the Olympics and to hear the national anthem played for her." "On a daily basis, it was the idea that I could always be a little bit better than I was yesterday," she said. Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "My daughter is two years old, so I am mostly focused on being a mom and being a part of her life. Also, I am also doing swim clinics and corporate speaking." Hyman shared her love as to how technology has changed the sport of swimming. "My coach was really a pioneer in using a lot of technology. We used heart rate monitors and we used a lot of math and science. It is really exciting to see what's possible now. I love using Tritonwear. It's important for athletes to understand the relationship between their distance per stroke and their tempo, and to monitor that on a daily basis is an amazing tool. I think that can really help swimmers objectify where their improvement is coming," she said. On being a part of Olympian Josh Davis' Breakout Swim Clinic, she said, "I've always loved it. It has been great to give back to a sport that has given me so much. Josh has really set up a wholesome environment in which to do that." For young and aspiring swimmers, Hyman encouraged them "to have fun with the sport." "The most important thing is to make it fun since that's when we do our best," she said. "Also, learn to set goals and do what it takes to try and reach them. If you do your best, the rest takes care of itself." She listed the butterfly as her personal favorite stroke in swimming since that one came the most natural to her. "I've always felt that the butterfly picked me," she said. For her fans and supporters, she said, "I have been very lucky throughout my whole career to have amazing trainers, coaches, and massage therapists, teachers and professors that have supported me. Without them, none of this would have been possible. I am always grateful for them. Thank you." She defined the word success as "working to be the best that I can in all areas of my life." "Now, I want to be the best wife and the best mother that I can be and the best I can be in my business, coaching and speaking. Success is always learning and growing. It's a never-ending road of becoming the best that I can be," she said. "Now, I want to be the best wife and the best mother that I can be and the best I can be in my business, coaching and speaking. Success is always learning and growing. It's a never-ending road of becoming the best that I can be," she said. To learn more about Olympic gold medalist swimmer Misty Hyman, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram