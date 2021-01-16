Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Sports On January 15, American swimmer Madisyn Cox participated in a virtual mixed zone following the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series. She shared that she is not big on New Year's resolutions. On her defining moments over the past year, she said, "The pandemic is an obstacle and it's a challenge that came our way. Any obstacle is a defining moment in your life since you can either learn from it, or it can defeat you a little bit and bring you back." "Going home to my parents and having to figure out training and new ways to train and get creative with my training was a defining moment for me," she said. "This year, I had the opportunity to get my Master's in Public Health, and I think that was a defining moment as well. It allowed me to move forward with my career outside of swimming as well." Cox acknowledged that this race was everything she was waiting for over the last seven months. "Just being with everyone and feeling that intense rivalry and friendship. I am so happy to be back with everyone in the pool racing and doing everything we love to do," she exclaimed. She defined the word success as "attitude and effort." "I think of success as 100 percent attitude and 100 percent effort every single day since those are the things that you can control. I can control my attitude in the race and I can control my effort and if you have those two components you can be successful," she said. To learn more about Madisyn Cox, follow her on Cox won first place in the women's 200 meter freestyle race, with a time of 1:59.42, prevailing over Regan Smith (1:59.49). "That felt good," she admitted. "It was so fun and I missed racing so much. To win was nice and it's a sign of my hard work paying off."She shared that she is not big on New Year's resolutions. On her defining moments over the past year, she said, "The pandemic is an obstacle and it's a challenge that came our way. Any obstacle is a defining moment in your life since you can either learn from it, or it can defeat you a little bit and bring you back.""Going home to my parents and having to figure out training and new ways to train and get creative with my training was a defining moment for me," she said. "This year, I had the opportunity to get my Master's in Public Health, and I think that was a defining moment as well. It allowed me to move forward with my career outside of swimming as well."Cox acknowledged that this race was everything she was waiting for over the last seven months. "Just being with everyone and feeling that intense rivalry and friendship. I am so happy to be back with everyone in the pool racing and doing everything we love to do," she exclaimed.She defined the word success as "attitude and effort." "I think of success as 100 percent attitude and 100 percent effort every single day since those are the things that you can control. I can control my attitude in the race and I can control my effort and if you have those two components you can be successful," she said.To learn more about Madisyn Cox, follow her on Instagram More about Madisyn Cox, TYR Pro Swim Series, Swimmer Madisyn Cox TYR Pro Swim Series Swimmer