Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Sports On July 3, American water polo player and attacker Luca Cupido chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Cupido is drawn to the sport of water polo due to the team aspect of it. "Going to practice and being surrounded by friends is great because it makes the practice easier, mentally. You are always motivated to do your best since you don't want to let anybody down," he said. On being a water polo player in the digital age, Cupido said, "We have two or three cameras during the game, and we can analyze our plays. We also have underwater cameras and we use that information to help us correct our movements. This information is very beneficial and it is only going to help improve your individual and team skills." For young and aspiring water polo players, Cupido encouraged them to have fun with the sport. "Try to have fun with it. Being happy and enjoying the sport will motivate you to play better. Try to always be in a positive mindset and in a good mood," he said. American water polo player Luca Cupido Orange Pictures, USA Water Polo Regarding his daily motivations, he noted that he would like to do better at the next Olympic Games, which have been postponed to 2021, in an effort to validate "all of the hard work" that he and his teammates put in. They are eyeing a medal on the Olympic podium next summer in Tokyo. "I try to give my best, and hopefully, I can advance my personal goals, and the people that follow me have the same ideas, that way we can all be in it together," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Figuring It Out." "Now, I am going to start working to practice for the national team, so I have to combine early morning and late-night practices, so I have to figure it out," he said. The best advice Cupido was ever given was to "never take things for granted." "Always appreciate things and be humble," he said. "There is always room to improve and there is a lot to learn." This past January, the USA Water Polo team beat Greece in an international competition in Cuneo, Italy. "We did New Year's in Greece, and I stayed with one of my best friends from college, who is from Athens. Then, we flew to Italy and we played a tournament there," he said. "Greece was beautiful." The American water polo team won first place in the men's water polo competition at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. "That was so great," he recalled. Cupido defined the word success as "looking back and realizing that I gave it my all, and being fine with the results that I have as long as I did my best." To learn more about water polo athlete Luca Cupido, follow him on For more information on USA Water Polo, visit their American water polo player Luca Cupido Orange Pictures, USA Water Polo "Life has been good during quarantine," he said. "There is always room to improve and there is a lot to learn."This past January, the USA Water Polo team beat Greece in an international competition in Cuneo, Italy. "We did New Year's in Greece, and I stayed with one of my best friends from college, who is from Athens. Then, we flew to Italy and we played a tournament there," he said. "Greece was beautiful."The American water polo team won first place in the men's water polo competition at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. "That was so great," he recalled.Cupido defined the word success as "looking back and realizing that I gave it my all, and being fine with the results that I have as long as I did my best."To learn more about water polo athlete Luca Cupido, follow him on Instagram For more information on USA Water Polo, visit their official homepage