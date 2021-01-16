Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Sports On January 15, Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Lilly King participated in a virtual mixed zone at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas. When asked what area she would like to improve on, she responded, "To go faster." "That would be good. I have been training really well over the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, I will be faster in the 200 meter breaststroke tomorrow," she said. King acknowledged that she is not really a New Year's resolutions person. She was stoked to win ISL Season 2 with the Cali Condors swimming team (with Jason Lezak as the General Manager). "That was fun," she said. "It was a total team effort type of thing. It was a lot of fun, especially with that group of people." "I loved the jackpot points and the skins. They were my two favorite things," she added about ISL. To learn more about Lilly King, follow her on Instagram On being back racing long course, she said, "I haven't swum a long course meet since March, so it was definitely weird getting back into it. It's good to be back and to see everybody racing again."When asked what area she would like to improve on, she responded, "To go faster." "That would be good. I have been training really well over the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, I will be faster in the 200 meter breaststroke tomorrow," she said.King acknowledged that she is not really a New Year's resolutions person.She was stoked to win ISL Season 2 with the Cali Condors swimming team (with Jason Lezak as the General Manager). "That was fun," she said. "It was a total team effort type of thing. It was a lot of fun, especially with that group of people.""I loved the jackpot points and the skins. They were my two favorite things," she added about ISL.To learn more about Lilly King, follow her on Instagram _king_lil) More about Lilly King, TYR Pro Swim Series, Swimmer, Olympic, World Lilly King TYR Pro Swim Series Swimmer Olympic World Champion