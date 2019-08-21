Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Jordan Wilimovsky chatted with Digital Journal about being the first male swimmer for Team USA to punch his ticket for Tokyo 2020. At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Wilimovksy won the bronze medal for Team USA in the mixed five-kilometer team relay, along with Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell, and Michael Brinegar. He won two gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in the 10 kilometer open water race and the men's 1,500 meter freestyle race; moreover, he took home the silver in the 800 meter freestyle race. "That felt good. I was happy with the results. Any time you win a medal is pretty special," he said. Each day, the California native is motivated by the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage. "That is really special to represent the greatest country on Earth," he said. "I want to swim well. That motivates me to get in the pool each day and to work hard." At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Wilimovsky was nominated for "Male Athlete of the Year." "That was really cool to be up there with guys such as Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy. It was fun," he admitted. This past June, Wilimovsky was a part of the He encouraged young and aspiring swimmers to "have fun with the sport." "If you are trying to improve yourself, and if you are having fun doing it, you can go as far as you want," he said. Wilimovsky had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of the " The 25-year-old open water champion defined the word success as "doing the best you can for yourself." "Trying to be the best swimmer, the best person and the best version of yourself," he said. For his fans and supporters, that have been with him on his journey, Wilimovksy said, "Thank you. I am fortunate to swim, travel and represent the United States." To learn more about Jordan Wilimovsky, follow him on Wilimovsky is the first male swimmer for Team USA to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. "That feels incredible. Anytime you represent your country is huge. It is great to get the weight off your shoulders to qualify. That is awesome," he said.At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Wilimovksy won the bronze medal for Team USA in the mixed five-kilometer team relay, along with Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell, and Michael Brinegar.He won two gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in the 10 kilometer open water race and the men's 1,500 meter freestyle race; moreover, he took home the silver in the 800 meter freestyle race. "That felt good. I was happy with the results. Any time you win a medal is pretty special," he said.Each day, the California native is motivated by the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage. "That is really special to represent the greatest country on Earth," he said. "I want to swim well. That motivates me to get in the pool each day and to work hard."At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, Wilimovsky was nominated for "Male Athlete of the Year." "That was really cool to be up there with guys such as Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy. It was fun," he admitted.This past June, Wilimovsky was a part of the USA Swimming Foundation's "Make A Splash" Tour in San Diego, California, along with fellow Olympians Rowdy Gaines, Josh Davis, and Ryan Murphy.He encouraged young and aspiring swimmers to "have fun with the sport." "If you are trying to improve yourself, and if you are having fun doing it, you can go as far as you want," he said.Wilimovsky had nothing but the greatest remarks about being a part of the " Fitter and Faster " swim clinics. 'The ones I have done have been really fun. It is cool to work with some younger athletes that are trying to get better in swimming. They are stoked to be in the pool and to work on new skills. These swim clinics help me improve as well as a clinician," he said.The 25-year-old open water champion defined the word success as "doing the best you can for yourself." "Trying to be the best swimmer, the best person and the best version of yourself," he said.For his fans and supporters, that have been with him on his journey, Wilimovksy said, "Thank you. I am fortunate to swim, travel and represent the United States."To learn more about Jordan Wilimovsky, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Jordan Wilimovksy, Swimmer, American, open water, USA Swimming Foundation Jordan Wilimovksy Swimmer American open water USA Swimming Foundat... golden goggles