Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChatting with Johanna Duplantis: Rising teen pole vaulter Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     30 mins ago in Sports
Bright and promising teen pole vaulter Johanna Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her athletic career.
She was initially inspired to try the sport because she had a pole vault pit in her backyard, and the rest is history.
Johanna is drawn to the spot of pole vault since it's a "very unique and challenging event," and it is "always such a great environment at meets."
On her proudest professional acccomplishments in pole vault, she shared, "Being a three-times state champion and also winning the Swedish Youth Championship two years ago."
Johanna Duplantis with brother Mondo Duplantis
Johanna Duplantis with brother, Mondo Duplantis
Helena Duplantis
For Johanna, atheltics and pole vault, in particular, are in her family roots. Her father, Greg Duplantis, is a retired pole vaulter (with a 5.80 meters personal best) and a coach; moreover, her mother, Helena Duplantis, is a former heptathlete her athletic trainer, and her brother, Mondo Duplantis, holds the world record in the sport with a clearance of 6.18 meters. "My biggest influences would definitely have to be my brothers because I grew up watching them be successful, and I always wanted to be like them," she said.
The Duplantis family
The Duplantis family
Greg Duplantis
Regarding her plans for 2020 and beyond, she remarked, "My plans for the rest of 2020 and beyond is to finish high school and after that, go to college for pole vaulting."
For young and aspiring pole vaulters, she said, "You just have to trust the process, be patient, don't give up, and also work hard."
When asked what commonalities she sees among champions, she responded, "Their mentality; they all have a fighting and winning spirit."
She defined the word success as "being whatever you dreamed of being or whatever you dreamed of doing."
To learn more about rising pole vault star Johanna Duplatis, follow her on Instagram.
Johanna Duplantis vaulting
Johanna Duplantis vaulting
Greg Duplantis
More about Johanna Duplantis, pole vaulter, mondo duplantis
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller: industry tracker
Review: Randy Travis captivates on 'Fool's Love Affair' country single Special
Canvas Print Sales Surge as People Look For an Emotional Boost
Florida to feel some effects of Tropical Storm Isaias by weekend
Pompeo says Russian deaths in Syria sent warning
Galen Gering talks 'Days of Our Lives' fan events, success, fans Special
Review: Atlantic Records hosts 'Atlantic on Deck' virtual artist showcase Special
Italy Senate paves way for Salvini migrant trial
Rise in COVID-19 cases globally shows virus making a comeback
China conducts military drills in South China Sea