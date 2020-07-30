Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Sports Bright and promising teen pole vaulter Johanna Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her athletic career. Johanna is drawn to the spot of pole vault since it's a "very unique and challenging event," and it is "always such a great environment at meets." On her proudest professional acccomplishments in pole vault, she shared, "Being a three-times state champion and also winning the Swedish Youth Championship two years ago." Johanna Duplantis with brother, Mondo Duplantis Helena Duplantis For Johanna, atheltics and pole vault, in particular, are in her family roots. Her father, The Duplantis family Greg Duplantis Regarding her plans for 2020 and beyond, she remarked, "My plans for the rest of 2020 and beyond is to finish high school and after that, go to college for pole vaulting." For young and aspiring pole vaulters, she said, "You just have to trust the process, be patient, don't give up, and also work hard." When asked what commonalities she sees among champions, she responded, "Their mentality; they all have a fighting and winning spirit." She defined the word success as "being whatever you dreamed of being or whatever you dreamed of doing." To learn more about rising pole vault star Johanna Duplatis, follow her on Johanna Duplantis vaulting Greg Duplantis She was initially inspired to try the sport because she had a pole vault pit in her backyard, and the rest is history.Johanna is drawn to the spot of pole vault since it's a "very unique and challenging event," and it is "always such a great environment at meets."On her proudest professional acccomplishments in pole vault, she shared, "Being a three-times state champion and also winning the Swedish Youth Championship two years ago."For Johanna, atheltics and pole vault, in particular, are in her family roots. Her father, Greg Duplantis , is a retired pole vaulter (with a 5.80 meters personal best) and a coach; moreover, her mother, Helena Duplantis , is a former heptathlete her athletic trainer, and her brother, Mondo Duplantis , holds the world record in the sport with a clearance of 6.18 meters. "My biggest influences would definitely have to be my brothers because I grew up watching them be successful, and I always wanted to be like them," she said.Regarding her plans for 2020 and beyond, she remarked, "My plans for the rest of 2020 and beyond is to finish high school and after that, go to college for pole vaulting."For young and aspiring pole vaulters, she said, "You just have to trust the process, be patient, don't give up, and also work hard."When asked what commonalities she sees among champions, she responded, "Their mentality; they all have a fighting and winning spirit."She defined the word success as "being whatever you dreamed of being or whatever you dreamed of doing."To learn more about rising pole vault star Johanna Duplatis, follow her on Instagram More about Johanna Duplantis, pole vaulter, mondo duplantis Johanna Duplantis pole vaulter mondo duplantis