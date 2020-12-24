Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Sports Olympian Jason Lezak, the General Manager of the Cali Condors, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about winning the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). "We started this season with a bang," he exclaimed. "Winning the first match was the momentum that we needed to keep going." "The skins races were an added dimension this year since they added the strokes this year," Lezak added. "The takeaway this season was winning the ISL championship title, it doesn't get any better than that. The biggest thing was that it was successful and we were able to have a season this year." Jason Lezak, General Manager of Cali Condors Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL Lezak described the ISL competitions as one of the most fun swimming meets one will ever attend. "It is quick, fast-paced, and obviously, having fans there would have been amazing, but the atmosphere was really good with the DJ, the lights and the smoke. It really got the athletes pumped up and ready to swim fast. We are really looking forward to being able to do it again," he said. Cali Condors Head Coach Jonty Skinner Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL He praised Cali Condors Head Coach, Hall of Famer To this day, Lezak is still the fastest anchor of all time, with a time of 46.06 seconds that he set in the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay race at the 2008 Olympic Games. "For me, the time didn't mean anything. It was all about winning that gold medal with my teammates for Team USA. It was all about winning," he said. Jason Lezak, General Manager of Cali Condors Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Let's make 2021 better than 2020." "I am focused on just trying to improve in all aspects, in the work world and the family world. I just want the world to be better. I am looking forward to getting back to a more normal life," he said. This past summer, Jason Lezak was featured in the " For the fans and supporters of Cali Condors, he said, "We felt the support based on the social media presence we've had and all the responses we've had. There was a lot of love pouring in for the Cali Condors this year. I think we will continue with the momentum that we have next year, and we can still be a force to be reckoned with for next season as well." To learn more about the Cali Condors, check out their Jason Lezak, General Manager of Cali Condors Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL On winning ISL Season 2 with the Cali Condors, he said, "It was really special. I am looking forward to getting back to a more normal life," he said.This past summer, Jason Lezak was featured in the " Champion's Mojo " swimming podcast, which is hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. He opened up about the importance of self-belief. "They were great," he said.For the fans and supporters of Cali Condors, he said, "We felt the support based on the social media presence we've had and all the responses we've had. There was a lot of love pouring in for the Cali Condors this year. I think we will continue with the momentum that we have next year, and we can still be a force to be reckoned with for next season as well."To learn more about the Cali Condors, check out their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram