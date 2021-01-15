Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports San Antonio - Olympic silver medalist Haley Anderson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos following the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. Anderson shared that there are a lot of areas that she wants to improve on. "It's just getting those cobwebs off. I don't know the last time I raced the 800 [free]. I think it has been over a year since I have been able to race long course. So, I'm just getting back in that race atmosphere." She listed the freestyle as her best stroke in swimming. Anderson opened up about competing for the Cali Condors in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), with Jason Lezak as the General Manager. "It was super fun to compete for the Cali Condors," she said. "The team atmosphere reminded me of college, and it was exciting to be a part of the team and to win." "Jason Lezak was so great, and all of the coaches were phenomenal. They did a great job and it was a great team. They made it very fun and enjoyable for us," she added. Anderson acknowledged that the word success for her has changed over the years. "It's not just what I do in the pool. It's about learning and growing as a person from the bad times and the bad races," she said, prior to concurring that adversity makes you stronger. To learn more about Olympic silver medalist swimmer Haley Anderson, follow her on On returning to the competition circuit, Anderson said, "I am really excited to be back competing and I am really lucky to have this opportunity. It's nice to get back out there. It wasn't the best swim, but it'll get better."Anderson shared that there are a lot of areas that she wants to improve on. "It's just getting those cobwebs off. I don't know the last time I raced the 800 [free]. I think it has been over a year since I have been able to race long course. So, I'm just getting back in that race atmosphere."She listed the freestyle as her best stroke in swimming.Anderson opened up about competing for the Cali Condors in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), with Jason Lezak as the General Manager. "It was super fun to compete for the Cali Condors," she said. "The team atmosphere reminded me of college, and it was exciting to be a part of the team and to win.""Jason Lezak was so great, and all of the coaches were phenomenal. They did a great job and it was a great team. They made it very fun and enjoyable for us," she added.Anderson acknowledged that the word success for her has changed over the years. "It's not just what I do in the pool. It's about learning and growing as a person from the bad times and the bad races," she said, prior to concurring that adversity makes you stronger.To learn more about Olympic silver medalist swimmer Haley Anderson, follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Haley Anderson, Olympic, Swimmer, cali condors Haley Anderson Olympic Swimmer cali condors