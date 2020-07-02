Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American water polo player and goalkeeper Drew Holland chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his athletic career. When asked what he loves most about water polo, he said, "I'm a goalkeeper and I like the aspect of goalkeeping and the defensive aspect. I like shouting out directions, the angles, the defense, and the team effort. As a goalie, I like to help with organizing all of that. It's also fun to play a team sport. Water polo is so unique and you need to be really physically fit and good physical shape to be able to play." On being a water polo player in the digital age, Holland remarked, "It is definitely fun. We can do a lot with watching videos and using different apps and websites. We use the platform Hudl, where coaches can immediately share information with all of the team members. The digital component has been so big these days." For young and aspiring water polo players, he said, "Have fun with it and stay in the water as much as possible. Spend time and enjoy the water, especially at a young age, that way, a lot of more techniques and movements would seem more natural. Don't quit all your other sports to play water polo. It helps to be a well-rounded athlete. Keep up with all your other sports." This past January, the USA water polo team beat Greece. "That was a huge win for us. That was a big step for us," he admitted. "I was playing with the professional team there in Chios, Greece, right up until the quarantine. I am thinking I may go back next year." "I love Chios, the Greek island. It has a calm vibe to it, the pool is nice, and I like the team. It's a pretty cool situation, and I hope to be back next season, but I am not entirely sure yet," he said. "I've been doing okay during quarantine," he said. "I've been trying to hang in there. It's a difficult situation, especially with the Olympic Games postponed to 2021. We are doing Zoom meetings and we are trying to hang in there. Hopefully, it's not too long before we start training together as a team." Holland defined the idea of the word success as "making the Olympic team, going to the Olympics and winning an Olympic medal." For his fans and supporters, Holland said, "First of all, thank you to all of the supporters. It means so much for our team. It is cool to feel that support and to prove ourselves over the next year. That's what our goal is. It definitely takes a village. I hope to keep it going and to give the fans something to cheer about next summer." 