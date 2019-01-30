Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChatting with Damir Martin: 2-time Olympic silver medalist rower Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Two-time Olympic silver medalist Damir Martin chatted with Digital Journal. The Croatian rower opened up about his athletic career.
Martin won two silver medals at the Olympic level in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) Summer Olympic Games respectively. "That was a unique and indescribable feeling," he said, prior to adding that winning the Olympic medals were his proudest professional accomplishments.
On his plans for the future, Martin said, "I would like to qualify for Tokyo [2020] and to give my best there."
Each day, Martin is motivated by "family." He is drawn to the sport of rowing due to the "sound of water under the boat," as well as "the feeling of motion."
For young athletes, who wish to go into rowing, Martin said, "Rowing will not only build your muscles, it will build your character too."
When asked about how he uses technology in his daily routine, Martin acknowledged that he can live without technology. He also feels that technology has not changed the sport of rowing that much over the years.
Martin was recently featured on the Olympic channel's Anatomy of a Rower: Do they have the strongest legs of any Olympic athlete? This informative program pondered the scientific question as to whether or not Martin has the strongest legs out of any Olympian (and it was analyzed using scientific and technological data). "That was great. It was a lifetime experience," Martin said, about being featured on the Olympic channel.
In his spare time, Martin enjoys "watching movies" and "being with his family." The Croatian double Olympic silver medalist defined the word success as "being a good person."
For his loyal fans and supporters, Martin expressed his sincere gratitude. "Keep supporting me and thank you for believing in me all these years," he said.
To learn more about two-time Olympic silver medalist and Croatian rower Damir Martin, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.
More about Damir Martin, Olympic, croatian, rower, Games
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump deepens public row with his 'naive' intelligence services
Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition plans protest
American Airlines customers can stream Apple Music for free
Venezuela crisis exposes new fault line in US-Russia rivalry
Dangerous arctic chill sweeps over US Midwest
Siemens boss blasts EU over Alstom rail merger
Review: The Texas Tenors charm on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Special
Review: Adam Lambert and James Corden rock on 'The Show's Ending Now' Special
Canopy Growth-backed Slang lists on CSE - Valued at $500 million
Op-Ed: 2019 Oscar predictions — 'Best Supporting Actress' category