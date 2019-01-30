Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Two-time Olympic silver medalist Damir Martin chatted with Digital Journal. The Croatian rower opened up about his athletic career. On his plans for the future, Martin said, "I would like to qualify for Tokyo [2020] and to give my best there." Each day, Martin is motivated by "family." He is drawn to the sport of rowing due to the "sound of water under the boat," as well as "the feeling of motion." For young athletes, who wish to go into rowing, Martin said, "Rowing will not only build your muscles, it will build your character too." When asked about how he uses technology in his daily routine, Martin acknowledged that he can live without technology. He also feels that technology has not changed the sport of rowing that much over the years. Martin was recently featured on the Olympic channel's Anatomy of a Rower: Do they have the strongest legs of any Olympic athlete? This informative program pondered the scientific question as to whether or not Martin has the strongest legs out of any Olympian (and it was analyzed using scientific and technological data). "That was great. It was a lifetime experience," Martin said, about being featured on the Olympic channel. In his spare time, Martin enjoys "watching movies" and "being with his family." The Croatian double Olympic silver medalist defined the word success as "being a good person." For his loyal fans and supporters, Martin expressed his sincere gratitude. "Keep supporting me and thank you for believing in me all these years," he said. To learn more about two-time Olympic silver medalist and Croatian rower Damir Martin, check out his Martin won two silver medals at the Olympic level in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) Summer Olympic Games respectively. "That was a unique and indescribable feeling," he said, prior to adding that winning the Olympic medals were his proudest professional accomplishments.On his plans for the future, Martin said, "I would like to qualify for Tokyo [2020] and to give my best there."Each day, Martin is motivated by "family." He is drawn to the sport of rowing due to the "sound of water under the boat," as well as "the feeling of motion."For young athletes, who wish to go into rowing, Martin said, "Rowing will not only build your muscles, it will build your character too."When asked about how he uses technology in his daily routine, Martin acknowledged that he can live without technology. He also feels that technology has not changed the sport of rowing that much over the years.Martin was recently featured on the Olympic channel's Anatomy of a Rower: Do they have the strongest legs of any Olympic athlete? This informative program pondered the scientific question as to whether or not Martin has the strongest legs out of any Olympian (and it was analyzed using scientific and technological data). "That was great. It was a lifetime experience," Martin said, about being featured on the Olympic channel.In his spare time, Martin enjoys "watching movies" and "being with his family." The Croatian double Olympic silver medalist defined the word success as "being a good person."For his loyal fans and supporters, Martin expressed his sincere gratitude. "Keep supporting me and thank you for believing in me all these years," he said.To learn more about two-time Olympic silver medalist and Croatian rower Damir Martin, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram More about Damir Martin, Olympic, croatian, rower, Games More news from Damir Martin Olympic croatian rower Games Silver