Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American professional swimmer Coleman Stewart chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his swimming career, his proudest moments, and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Coleman Stewart posing with his trophy NC State Athletics He opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "I totally agree with the International Olympic Committee. It was the right decision," he said. "Personally, I think it was a really good idea. It doesn't really change my plans at all. It only shifts them another year." In the meantime, he shared that he is "super excited" about the 2021 Olympic Trials. "I went back in 2016 and I am really excited to be back in Omaha in 2021. I think it will be a completely different experience for me," he said. Stewart listed the backstroke as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. Each day, he is motivated by his teammates. "Knowing that all the rest of the guys on the team are in the same situation, and we are all in it together," he said. "It will be interesting to see how my motivation changes transitioning into a professional career, where I am swimming for myself and monetary gains. It will be interesting to see how it changes to sure." On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Technology has changed a lot in the sport. With video review, that helps technique and it makes analysis easier. Also, tech suits have made it easier to swim fast, and tech suits help a lot." Before his races, he noted that he tries to calm himself down since, at times, he gets a little too excited. "I try to tell myself that I put all the work in that I could, and I try to give myself some positive self-talk," he said. Swimmer Coleman Stewart NC State Athletics For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "put their heads down and enjoy it as much as they can." "When I was younger, I didn't enjoy swimming as much and I wanted to quit but my dad wouldn't let me, and obviously, I am super happy about that," he said. "Sticking through it was one of the best decisions that he made me make." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Looking forward to what's next." During this pandemic, he offered the following inspiring message: "Try to stay positive. Find something that gives you happiness and positivity in your life. I am still able to work out a little bit so that gives me positivity and happiness." Stewart defined the word success as "finding fulfillment in something that you find special." To learn more about American swimmer Coleman Stewart, follow him on Stewart is a two-time American Record holder and a two-time NCAA champion. "A proud moment for me was in 2018, I was part of a relay that broke the America Record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). That was pretty special for me because we went a lot faster than many people thought," he said.He opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "I totally agree with the International Olympic Committee. It was the right decision," he said. "Personally, I think it was a really good idea. It doesn't really change my plans at all. It only shifts them another year."In the meantime, he shared that he is "super excited" about the 2021 Olympic Trials. "I went back in 2016 and I am really excited to be back in Omaha in 2021. I think it will be a completely different experience for me," he said.Stewart listed the backstroke as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. Each day, he is motivated by his teammates. "Knowing that all the rest of the guys on the team are in the same situation, and we are all in it together," he said. "It will be interesting to see how my motivation changes transitioning into a professional career, where I am swimming for myself and monetary gains. It will be interesting to see how it changes to sure."On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Technology has changed a lot in the sport. With video review, that helps technique and it makes analysis easier. Also, tech suits have made it easier to swim fast, and tech suits help a lot."Before his races, he noted that he tries to calm himself down since, at times, he gets a little too excited. "I try to tell myself that I put all the work in that I could, and I try to give myself some positive self-talk," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "put their heads down and enjoy it as much as they can." "When I was younger, I didn't enjoy swimming as much and I wanted to quit but my dad wouldn't let me, and obviously, I am super happy about that," he said. "Sticking through it was one of the best decisions that he made me make."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Looking forward to what's next."During this pandemic, he offered the following inspiring message: "Try to stay positive. Find something that gives you happiness and positivity in your life. I am still able to work out a little bit so that gives me positivity and happiness."Stewart defined the word success as "finding fulfillment in something that you find special."To learn more about American swimmer Coleman Stewart, follow him on Instagram More about Coleman Stewart, Swimmer, American, backstroke Coleman Stewart Swimmer American backstroke