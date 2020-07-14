Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChatting with Chris Nilsen: American pole vaulter Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Sports
American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nilsen shared that he is excited to be taking his pole vaulting career to the professional level, and he is now a Nike athlete. "That was amazing. I was dreaming about that as a little kid, that's what every young athlete does," he said. "To finally put it on paper, it feels spectacular."
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Nilsen shattered the collegiate indoor pole vault record. "That was really good. It was not expected at all on that day," he said. "One thing led to another and the vaults got better throughout the meet, and I ended up jumping 5.93 meters."
On June 5, 2019, Nilsen won the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship, where he cleared 5.95 meters.
Nilsen praised world record holder Mondo Duplantis for being a "really classy dude." "Mondo is a very mature young man. He has a great mindset and he manages to stay humble," he said.
He also complimented two-time world champion, Sam Kendricks, for being a great man of character. "Sam is a super nice guy," he admitted.
"Everything has been okay during the quarantine," he said. "I'm doing what I can when I can. Basically, hanging out and staying safe."
He opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "I think it was a blessing in disguise," he said. "A lot of people were battling injuries and some just weren't ready. It gives people more time to train, it's an extra year of training."
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Work in Progress." "Right now, I just finished up my Bachelor's degree in kinesiology at the University of South Dakota and I am in the process of going to graduate school to get my Master's degree in the same field, and hopefully, I will get that completed in the next year, he said. "Also, training is going well. I am consistently vaulting over 5.80 meters in practice."
He acknowledged that this pandemic has taught him "patience" in every aspect of his life. "Things are slowly starting to get back to normal and I am trying to stay as safe as possible," he said.
Nilsen hopes to be a part of the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer, especially since the United States is "blowing up with great pole vaulters lately."
He defined the word success as "going out there and competing against yourself" as opposed to competing against the other pole vaulters.
Nilsen concluded by thanking all of the people in his life that have had a positive effect on his athletic and personal life.
Chris Nilsen
Chris Nilsen
Aaron Packard, USD
More about Chris Nilsen, pole vaulter, American, Sam Kendricks, mondo duplantis
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Pandemic – Why ‘normality’ and other things must change forever
Former 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Meet Lucas Loyola: Instagram star, model, and content creator Special
Anguish and anger in Serbia as virus returns with a vengeance
Japan defence review slams China's virus 'disinformation'
Op-Ed: Iran and China close to large military and trade partnership deal
Q&A: Blood purification can effectively treat COVID-19 patients Special
12 people dead in fighting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci
Asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 still risk lung damage