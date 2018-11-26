Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Sports New York - On November 19, Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz chatted with Digital Journal on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. On his plans for the rest of the year, Kalisz said, "I am going to continue to train. I have my training program, and I am going to follow my plan and train hard." Kalisz's advice for aspiring swimmers is to "Dream big." "That was the biggest thing when I was young," he said. "I had very lofty goals, some of which I haven't reached yet. It's the process that is the most important thing, and it's about focusing on that." For Kalisz, his definition of the word success pertains to the goals that he sets for himself, and his drive to accomplish them. "When I have something that I am passionate about, it is so important to me. I am very laser-focused about those goals," Kalisz said. This summer, Kalisz won two gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medleys respectively. One month prior to that, Kalisz won gold medals in the same two races at the 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kalisz won the silver medal for the United States in the Men's 400 meter individual medley. The Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. To learn more about USA Swimming, visit its Kalisz was nominated for two 2018 Golden Goggle awards for "Male Race of the Year" for his 200 meter individual medley at the Pan Pacs, and for the coveted "Male Athlete of the Year" award. "It is awesome to be here," he said. "I am really excited to see everyone, and I love coming to New York."On his plans for the rest of the year, Kalisz said, "I am going to continue to train. I have my training program, and I am going to follow my plan and train hard."Kalisz's advice for aspiring swimmers is to "Dream big." "That was the biggest thing when I was young," he said. "I had very lofty goals, some of which I haven't reached yet. It's the process that is the most important thing, and it's about focusing on that."For Kalisz, his definition of the word success pertains to the goals that he sets for himself, and his drive to accomplish them. "When I have something that I am passionate about, it is so important to me. I am very laser-focused about those goals," Kalisz said.This summer, Kalisz won two gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medleys respectively. One month prior to that, Kalisz won gold medals in the same two races at the 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California.At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kalisz won the silver medal for the United States in the Men's 400 meter individual medley.The Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. To learn more about USA Swimming, visit its official website More about Chase Kalisz, Male Athlete, Olympic, medalist, Swimmer Chase Kalisz Male Athlete Olympic medalist Swimmer Golden Goggle