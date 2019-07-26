Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On July 25, Olympian Brett Hawke chatted with Digital Journal about being an Olympic swimming coach and clinician for the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp. Throughout his career in swimming, Hawke was a part of five Olympic Games, two of which he went as a competitive athlete, and the other three as a coach. He has coached countless swimmers over the years. "I've had some really proud moments," he admitted. "I enjoyed being a swimmer but I get a lot more fulfillment being a coach. I feel like I am part of a team when my athletes have success. I feel really proud." "I think I was born to coach and swimming was an avenue towards that," he added. For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "We live in a world where everything is at our fingertips. At the end of the day, results take time. Swimming is a process and it's a day-in day-out grind like it always have been. Now, there is a great deal of information that can help you grow faster." In his early days, he grew up swimming "backstroke," but once he got stronger, "freestyle" became his favorite race since he studied it for years. When asked what motivates him each day, "Knowing that there is more to learn and we are never at our peak." "It's a constant evolution seeing how far we can go as swimmers," he said. Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Hawke said, "The biggest thing now is that everybody is sharing information so freely. I can put up a video from where I am at the moment and thousands of people can watch it instantly. Now, I can see what swimmers are doing in Europe or anywhere in Asia." "The clarity of the video technology is so great. Everybody has a professional camera in their hand," he said. "Now they even have goggles that give you a live view of what you are doing as you are swimming. It's pretty crazy," he added. Hawke defined the word success as "achieving whatever you want to accomplish on a particular day." "I look at success as short-term goals," he said. To learn more about the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp, check out its Read More: Coach Mike Murray chatted with Last week, Hawke hosted a swim clinic at Stony Brook University on Long Island with Olympic gold medalist Tyler Clary and coach Mike Murray. "It went really well. I was very happy with it. Tyler Clary is such a professional and Mike Murray is a good guy too," he said.Throughout his career in swimming, Hawke was a part of five Olympic Games, two of which he went as a competitive athlete, and the other three as a coach. He has coached countless swimmers over the years. "I've had some really proud moments," he admitted. "I enjoyed being a swimmer but I get a lot more fulfillment being a coach. I feel like I am part of a team when my athletes have success. I feel really proud.""I think I was born to coach and swimming was an avenue towards that," he added.For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "We live in a world where everything is at our fingertips. At the end of the day, results take time. Swimming is a process and it's a day-in day-out grind like it always have been. Now, there is a great deal of information that can help you grow faster."In his early days, he grew up swimming "backstroke," but once he got stronger, "freestyle" became his favorite race since he studied it for years.When asked what motivates him each day, "Knowing that there is more to learn and we are never at our peak." "It's a constant evolution seeing how far we can go as swimmers," he said.On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Hawke said, "The biggest thing now is that everybody is sharing information so freely. I can put up a video from where I am at the moment and thousands of people can watch it instantly. Now, I can see what swimmers are doing in Europe or anywhere in Asia.""The clarity of the video technology is so great. Everybody has a professional camera in their hand," he said. "Now they even have goggles that give you a live view of what you are doing as you are swimming. It's pretty crazy," he added.Hawke defined the word success as "achieving whatever you want to accomplish on a particular day." "I look at success as short-term goals," he said.To learn more about the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp, check out its official website . "You will learn from very dedicated athletes who have given their lives to the sport," he said. "The clinicians have a willingness to share information and help the younger generation. It's a great learning experience to be around. I am very proud to be associated with them. We really give back.": Coach Mike Murray chatted with Digital Journal about his career and USA Swimming. More about Brett Hawke, mike murray, Coach, Olympic, Tyler Clary Brett Hawke mike murray Coach Olympic Tyler Clary Swimming