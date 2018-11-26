Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports New York - On November 19, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Blake Pieroni chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. Pieroni was nominated for the 2018 Golden Goggle in the "Relay Performance of the Year" category, as part of the Men's 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay (at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships), along with fellow team-mates Andrew Seliskar, Zachary Apple, and Townley Haas. That relay race won a gold medal for Team USA at the Pan Pacs. On attending the 2018 Golden Goggle awards in New York City, Pieroni said, "It feels good. I just flew in from Singapore yesterday." Each day, Pieroni is motivated simply by his competitive nature. "I am just a really competitive person," Pieroni admitted. "I love to race fast people, and I like to win. That's a major motivator for me." When asked what advice he would give his 18-year-old self, Pieroni said, "Probably to start believing in myself a little bit more. I think I would have been better off that way." For his fans and supporters, Pieroni concluded, "Thank you for supporting me. It means a lot. I love seeing fans every time I go to a meet. I always love to sign autographs for the fans and take pictures with them." At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Pieroni won the gold medal, as part of the 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay for Team USA. To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its This event took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel , and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.Pieroni was nominated for the 2018 Golden Goggle in the "Relay Performance of the Year" category, as part of the Men's 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay (at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships), along with fellow team-mates Andrew Seliskar, Zachary Apple, and Townley Haas. That relay race won a gold medal for Team USA at the Pan Pacs.On attending the 2018 Golden Goggle awards in New York City, Pieroni said, "It feels good. I just flew in from Singapore yesterday."Each day, Pieroni is motivated simply by his competitive nature. "I am just a really competitive person," Pieroni admitted. "I love to race fast people, and I like to win. That's a major motivator for me."When asked what advice he would give his 18-year-old self, Pieroni said, "Probably to start believing in myself a little bit more. I think I would have been better off that way."For his fans and supporters, Pieroni concluded, "Thank you for supporting me. It means a lot. I love seeing fans every time I go to a meet. I always love to sign autographs for the fans and take pictures with them."At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Pieroni won the gold medal, as part of the 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay for Team USA.To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official homepage More about Blake Pieroni, Golden Goggle Awards, Swimmer, Olympic, Gold Blake Pieroni Golden Goggle Awards Swimmer Olympic Gold medalist