On November 21, American swimmer Andrew Seliskar of the Los Angeles Current participated in a virtual mixed zone that was set up by the International Swimming League (ISL). "The Los Angeles Current has done a phenomenal job last year and this year building a really professional team that is on a mission to win the championship," he said. On the first day of the ISL Season 2 final at the Duna Arenas in Budapest, Hungary, Seliskar won the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM) race for the Los Angeles Current with a time of 1:51.53. In this race, Seliskar fought off Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios and British swimmer Duncan Scott, both of which compete for the London Roar. "Everyone is focused on doing their individual job," Seliskar remarked. "I watched Beryl [Gastaldello] and the others and to see everyone come together with their best results of the season meant I wanted to do my job," he added. Going into the ISL Season 2 final, Seliskar shared that he is excited to watch his teammates. "There are a lot of people having huge swims," he said. "I am really excited to watch them on the TV or from the bus." Seliskar praised the Los Angeles Current's team General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg and Head Coach David Marsh. "Lenny and Coach Marsh are awesome," he admitted. "They both have so much experience, whether it's from a collegiate background, and Lenny was a U.S. Olympian at the very top level. They have so many funny stories and so many experiences that I just try to take in and relish. They are really professional at what they do, I think they are the best of the best," he said.