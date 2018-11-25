Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChatting with Ally McHugh: 2018 national swimming champion Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Sports
New York - On November 19, national swimming champion Ally McHugh chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in Manhattan.
This year's award ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. It honors achievements in swimming over the past year, and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.
At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, McHugh claimed the gold medal in the women's 400 meter individual medley event, as well as the silver medal in the women's 1,500 meter freestyle, right behind Ashley Twichell, who took home the gold.
McHugh shared that she is a senior at Penn State University and she expressed that she is very happy to be attending the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, as part of her first ceremony. "I am excited to hang out with my team-mates, and I thank the USA Swimming Foundation for everything they have done throughout the year," McHugh said.
Regarding her plans for the future, McHugh said, "I plan to graduate from Penn State University in May, and then, I will move to Wisconsin to continue my training."
McHugh offered the following advice for aspiring swimmers: "Just keep having fun, and stay focused." "Make friends and don't take it too seriously. Try to have fun when you can," she said.
For more information on USA Swimming, check out its official website.
More about Ally McHugh, Swimmer, Golden Goggle Awards, Swimming, Champion
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Alberta government policies may have caused the oil price crisis
Bitcoin falls below $3,500 even though oversold technically
Democrats to probe Trump money ties to Russia, Saudis: lawmaker
Brexit deal: The end of a loveless 46-year marriage
Israel finalises sale of Uzi-maker IMI Systems
Turkish riot police halt march decrying violence against women
California's deadliest wildfire finally tamed
Blockchain can reduce supply chain risks
US shuts border post as migrants try to cross from Mexico: official
Review: Big Shot plays Thanksgiving weekend show, debuts LED video wall Special