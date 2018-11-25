Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Sports New York - On November 19, national swimming champion Ally McHugh chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in Manhattan. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, McHugh claimed the gold medal in the women's 400 meter individual medley event, as well as the silver medal in the women's 1,500 meter freestyle, right behind McHugh shared that she is a senior at Penn State University and she expressed that she is very happy to be attending the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, as part of her first ceremony. "I am excited to hang out with my team-mates, and I thank the USA Swimming Foundation for everything they have done throughout the year," McHugh said. Regarding her plans for the future, McHugh said, "I plan to graduate from Penn State University in May, and then, I will move to Wisconsin to continue my training." McHugh offered the following advice for aspiring swimmers: "Just keep having fun, and stay focused." "Make friends and don't take it too seriously. Try to have fun when you can," she said. For more information on USA Swimming, check out its This year's award ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel . It honors achievements in swimming over the past year, and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, McHugh claimed the gold medal in the women's 400 meter individual medley event, as well as the silver medal in the women's 1,500 meter freestyle, right behind Ashley Twichell , who took home the gold.McHugh shared that she is a senior at Penn State University and she expressed that she is very happy to be attending the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, as part of her first ceremony. "I am excited to hang out with my team-mates, and I thank the USA Swimming Foundation for everything they have done throughout the year," McHugh said.Regarding her plans for the future, McHugh said, "I plan to graduate from Penn State University in May, and then, I will move to Wisconsin to continue my training."McHugh offered the following advice for aspiring swimmers: "Just keep having fun, and stay focused." "Make friends and don't take it too seriously. Try to have fun when you can," she said.For more information on USA Swimming, check out its official website More about Ally McHugh, Swimmer, Golden Goggle Awards, Swimming, Champion Ally McHugh Swimmer Golden Goggle Awards Swimming Champion