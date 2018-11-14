Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Eight-time Olympic medalist and American swimmer Allison Schmitt chatted with Digital Journal about her swimming career, the impact of technology on the sport, and her plans for the future. On her plans for the future, she said, "I am finishing up my semester in college right now. I am taking two classes and doing 16 hours of internship each week. It has been busy, but the semester is coming to an end, and the craziness will die down a little bit. I have training as well." In 2015, Schmitt was the recipient of the "Perseverance Award" at the Golden Goggle awards, and in 2012, she was part of the winning team for "Relay Performance of the Year" at the Golden Goggles, along with Missy Franklin, Rebecca Soni, and Dana Vollmer. "The 'Perseverance Award' was huge since I was not part of a national team that year. It was a huge honor," she said. Schmitt continued, "The importance of talking about mental health is important. My cousin's suicide and my own experience has allowed me to speak freely and openly about it. Mental health is okay to talk about, and it shouldn't be stigmatized." For young swimmers, Schmitt encouraged them to "have fun" with the sport. "Swimming at times can be brutal since there are many hours and many years put into the sport," she said. "I am 28 and I am still swimming, and I am always learning. As long as you have fun and are passionate about it, you will get far. Swimming has been a powerhouse in our country." Digital transformation of swimming On the impact of technology on swimming, Schmitt said, "Technology has been insane, even the things that came out since I turned 16. The new technologies are pretty cool. At the same time, I do think that you need to put in the work in the pool and the work in the weight room, but the extra technology aspect of it can really help you with the milliseconds of time." Schmitt acknowledged that she loves GoPro ever since it first came out. "Growing up, I remember that I had always wanted a digital underwater camera," she said. "I love being able to play with technology underwater. I feel the water is my habitat sometimes, and I love playing with new gadgets." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a swimmer, Schmitt said, "I have an Apple watch, and I realize that I have way more technology than I originally thought I had." She complimented what fellow American swimmers Cody Miller and Michael Andrew are doing for swimming with their YouTube channels and vlogs, thus enhancing the awareness of the sport. "It is really cool what they are doing. They both love to GoPro and they love using the different technologies," she said. "Their support has been absolutely tremendous especially through my highs and through my lows," she said.To learn more about competitive swimmer and eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt, follow her on Twitter