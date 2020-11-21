Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Sports English swimmer Aimee Willmott of the London Roar chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos as part of a virtual mixed zone that was set up by the International Swimming League (ISL). Tune in tomorrow to see which of these four swimming teams will be crowned ISL champions of 2020. Aimee Willmott of London Roar Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL Going into the second day of the ISL final, she remarked, "Obviously, I think it has been a six-week journey that you got to know your team and it is nice that everyone is performing at their best. We've had quite a few people set season bests today, so we can take that into tomorrow and just get behind each other. I think that's what we are looking forward to." Willmott expressed that it has been great for her to have been a part of this team. "There are so many phenomenal swimmers, there are so many world record holders, so to be a part of that is quite an honor," she said. "In my first ISL season, I was desperate to be on the London Roar, so to be here and have such a good time with a great group of swimmers is what I have really enjoyed the most. Everyone getting behind everyone in each race has been really special. That has been one of my best moments." Rob Woodhouse serves as the General Manager of the London Roar swimming team. After the first day of the 2020 ISL Season 2 final, London Roar is in third place with a total of 199.5 points. The Cali Condors lead with 267 points, Energy Standard is in second place with 239.5 points, and the Los Angeles Current is fourth with 177 points.Tune in tomorrow to see which of these four swimming teams will be crowned ISL champions of 2020. More about Aimee Willmott, London Roar, Rob Woodhouse More news from Aimee Willmott London Roar Rob Woodhouse