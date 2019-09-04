Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Sports Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz chatted with Digital Journal about partnering with Michael Phelps' MP Brand and competing for the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League (ISL). Kalisz will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League (ISL). "We are entering a new time in swimming. The ISL has done a really good job of filling a void that felt like we were missing that professional swimming as a whole needed," he said. "Everyone on our national team and other international teams are really excited about the ISL and the possibilities that are opening up for everyone. We are excited to see how this first year goes," he added. Kalisz praised four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current. "Lenny is great. He is very soft-spoken and very determined. I think he done a pretty good job putting together this roster and I am lucky to be swimming with some of my best friends on this team," he said. Each day, Kalisz is motivated by the fact that it's an Olympic year. "I have one thing to focus on: swimming fast and doing my best every day," he explained. For young and aspiring swimmers, Kalisz said, "Consistency." "If you want to be a high-level swimmer, you need to push your limits. It's not easy and you need to work hard every single day," he said. He shared that he doesn't use much technology in his daily routine as a swimmer, he noted that USA Swimming does a great job in sending the athletes analytical statistics on their races, in an effort to help them improve their race strategies. One of the primary things that he uses for recovery is He listed the "butterfly" as his personal favorite stroke. Kalisz serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation. "Being an ambassador for them is an awesome experience. It has a great mission and their swimming programs are very vital. They have improved water safety and reduced drowning rates over the years," he explained. Speaking of USA Swimming, Kalisz will be a part of a Last year, Kalisz was nominated for "Male Athlete of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards. "That was cool. It is always nice to be recognized," he said. To learn more about American swimmer Chase Kalisz, follow him on On partnering with Michael Phelps' MP Brand , he said, "It is good. It is very exciting for me. Obviously, I have a previous relationship with Michael Phelps and I've known him since he was six years old. I think it's awesome to be a part of it. He has been my biggest idol. I really like the company itself and I think the products are great."Kalisz will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League (ISL). "We are entering a new time in swimming. "I am really looking forward to it," he said.Last year, Kalisz was nominated for "Male Athlete of the Year" at the Golden Goggle Awards. "That was cool. It is always nice to be recognized," he said.To learn more about American swimmer Chase Kalisz, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter