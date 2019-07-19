Chase Kalisz partners with Michael Phelps' MP Brand

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic silver medalist and world champion swimmer Chase Kalisz has partnered with Michael Phelps' MP Brand, where he will serve as a global ambassador. In his swimming career, Kalisz was a former training partner of Phelps. He will help the brand grow as it expands its global market share. The MP Brand was founded in 2015 by Phelps and his coach, Bob Bowman. They have developed technologically advanced racing and training suits for professional swimmers. MP Brand has tapped Kalisz to help endorse its entire product line, which includes competitive suits, caps, and goggles. 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps remarked in a press statement that Chase [Kalisz] was handpicked to represent the MP Brand, and praised him as a "great athlete" that has a vision and an approach to the sport that embodies the spirit of the MP Brand. Phelps added that he couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kalisz his team and he looks forward to seeing what he will accomplish this summer at the FINA World Championships in South Korea and in the future. Kalisz is will be competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, which take place from July 12 to 28. The competitive 25-year-old swimmer shared his excitement to be partnering with the MP Brand, as well as being the first MP Brand ambassador that was handpicked by Michael Phelps. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kalisz won the silver medal in the 400 meter individual medley. In the following summer, he won gold medals at the FINA World Championship in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medley at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Kalisz is also an ambassador of the To learn more about the MP Brand, check out its Kalisz is their first competitive swimmer that was named an official global ambassador of the MP Brand. In this role, Kalisz will train and compete utilizing the industry-leading MP Brand range of products from training equipment to performance swimsuits.In his swimming career, Kalisz was a former training partner of Phelps. He will help the brand grow as it expands its global market share. The MP Brand was founded in 2015 by Phelps and his coach, Bob Bowman. They have developed technologically advanced racing and training suits for professional swimmers. MP Brand has tapped Kalisz to help endorse its entire product line, which includes competitive suits, caps, and goggles.28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps remarked in a press statement that Chase [Kalisz] was handpicked to represent the MP Brand, and praised him as a "great athlete" that has a vision and an approach to the sport that embodies the spirit of the MP Brand.Phelps added that he couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Kalisz his team and he looks forward to seeing what he will accomplish this summer at the FINA World Championships in South Korea and in the future.Kalisz is will be competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, which take place from July 12 to 28. The competitive 25-year-old swimmer shared his excitement to be partnering with the MP Brand, as well as being the first MP Brand ambassador that was handpicked by Michael Phelps.At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kalisz won the silver medal in the 400 meter individual medley. In the following summer, he won gold medals at the FINA World Championship in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medley at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.Kalisz is also an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation To learn more about the MP Brand, check out its official website More about Chase Kalisz, MP Brand, Michael phelps, Olympic, medalist Chase Kalisz MP Brand Michael phelps Olympic medalist global ambassador