Particularly impressive about the podcast is that it is hosted by world record holders Kelly Palace and Maria Parker
. Several of the athletes they have recently spotlighted include Coach Teri McKeever
, Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot
, Olympians Jason Lezak
, Katie Hoff
, Josh Davis
, and Ryan Murphy
, among many others.
Ever since it has burst on the sports scene, it has become one of the fastest-growing podcasts in the industry. They have conducted over 80 interviews with some of the biggest names in sports and lifestyle. explore the mindset, as well as habits and techniques that are essential for living in a fulfilling manner.
The ladies of "Champion's Mojo" kicked off this partnership with their interview with three-time Olympian and CEO of the Leads Sports company, Kara Lynn Joyce.
To learn more about Champion's Mojo, check out its official website
.