This is quite an impressive milestone since out of 13,000 entries, their podcast was chosen as a "Top 5" sports podcast. They triumphed over competition from such outlets as ESPN and WWE, as well as other big names; moreover, Champion's Mojo is in the running for a "Judge's Award," as well as the fan-voted "People's Voice Award."
Champion's Mojo is hosted by Kelly Parker Palace and Maria Parker
. They've had such acclaimed athletes and Olympic swimmers on their show as Nathan Adrian
, Rowdy Gaines, Cody Miller
, Ryan Held, Zane Grothe, Leah Smith, Lenny Krayzelburg, Michael Andrew, and Natalie Coughlin, among countless others.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelly Palace
back in November of 2019.
Congratulations are in order to Champion's Mojo for receiving such well-deserved recognition by being named a Webby Award "Top 5" finalist.
To learn more about Champion's Mojo, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.