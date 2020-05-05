Email
article imageChad Le Clos undergoes two successful surgeries, recovering well

By Markos Papadatos     39 mins ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Chad Le Clos revealed to his fans and followers that he underwent two successful surgeries over the past weekend.
Le Clos noted that these two surgeries were to rectify a "couple of long-term problems" and they were both successful. He added that he is "recovering well," but shared that he will be "out of action" for a month up to six weeks. The world-class swimmer went on to thank everybody for "all of their support" and he encouraged people to #staysafe.
Last month, Le Clos sent a message of hope to South Africans during the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the latter half of 2019, Le Clos competed for the Energy Standard swimming team in the International Swimming League, with head coach James Gibson as his team's General Manager. The Energy Standard was named the best swimming team in the world. In November of 2019, Le Clos was named MVP of the European ISL derby match in London.
To learn more about Olympic, world and Commonwealth swimming champion Chad Le Clos, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Chad Le Clos in February of 2020.
More about Chad le Clos, Swimmer, Olympic, Surgeries
 
