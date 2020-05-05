Le Clos noted
that these two surgeries were to rectify a "couple of long-term problems" and they were both successful. He added that he is "recovering well," but shared that he will be "out of action" for a month up to six weeks. The world-class swimmer went on to thank everybody for "all of their support" and he encouraged people to #staysafe.
Last month, Le Clos
sent a message of hope to South Africans during the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the latter half of 2019, Le Clos competed for the Energy Standard swimming team in the International Swimming League, with head coach James Gibson as his team's General Manager. The Energy Standard
was named the best swimming team in the world. In November of 2019, Le Clos
was named MVP of the European ISL derby match in London.
