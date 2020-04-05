Email
Chad Le Clos sends message of hope to South Africa amid pandemic

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Chad Le Clos has sent a message of hope to South Africans during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Imagine competing in a stadium or any sports arena without any fans. Imagine competing in swimming in front of a stadium, winning a gold medal and lifting a trophy without hearing South Africa's support," he elaborated, in a video message to his fans and followers.
"I can't beat this without your support, South Africa," he acknowledged. "Your support. Let's beat COVID-19 together."
Le Clos encouraged the people to wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds, and he underscored the importance of social distancing and staying at home. "Thank you for the support," he said, effusively. "Let's stay strong and come out stronger on the other side."
In the meantime, he remarked via a tweet that it was the "correct decision" for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games to get postponed to 2021 "when the time is right."
In the fall of 2019, Chad Le Clos competed for the Energy Standard swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL), which was named the best swimming team in the world in the ISL (they bested London Roar in the ISL finale in Las Vegas).
Digital Journal also reviewed Chad Le Clos' "Unbelievable" sports documentary.
