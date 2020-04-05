By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer Chad Le Clos has sent a message of hope to South Africans during the Coronavirus pandemic. JUST IN: On #COVID19 mitigation @chadleclos send this message to South Africans: "Lets beat this together South Africa. Lets stay strong and come out stronger on the other side."#OneMessageManyVoices#21daylockdownSA#mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/DF8QixrqNH — Dep. Sport & Rec (@SPORTandREC_RSA) March 30, 2020 "I can't beat this without your support, South Africa," he acknowledged. "Your support. Let's beat COVID-19 together." Le Clos encouraged the people to wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds, and he underscored the importance of social distancing and staying at home. "Thank you for the support," he said, effusively. "Let's stay strong and come out stronger on the other side." In the meantime, he remarked via a In the fall of 2019, Chad Le Clos competed for the "Imagine competing in a stadium or any sports arena without any fans. Imagine competing in swimming in front of a stadium, winning a gold medal and lifting a trophy without hearing South Africa's support," he elaborated, in a video message to his fans and followers."I can't beat this without your support, South Africa," he acknowledged. "Your support. Let's beat COVID-19 together."Le Clos encouraged the people to wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds, and he underscored the importance of social distancing and staying at home. "Thank you for the support," he said, effusively. "Let's stay strong and come out stronger on the other side."In the meantime, he remarked via a tweet that it was the "correct decision" for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games to get postponed to 2021 "when the time is right."In the fall of 2019, Chad Le Clos competed for the Energy Standard swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL), which was named the best swimming team in the world in the ISL (they bested London Roar in the ISL finale in Las Vegas). Digital Journal also reviewed Chad Le Clos' "Unbelievable" sports documentary. More about Chad le Clos, South Africa, Pandemic, coronavirus, Covid19 Chad le Clos South Africa Pandemic coronavirus Covid19