16 laps and it all came down to the final two! What a race between Zane & Kieran Smith in the men's 800m free 👀#TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/IT3Kw6tKD1 — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) January 15, 2021

He opened up about being back competing in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Texas. "It's good. It's my first long course meet in over 10 months. I've been waiting but it feels good," he said.

When asked what he wants to improve upon, he said, "I have not been not really swimming the 800 meter free the way I want to for the last couple of years, kind of a fly and die. So, I told myself in this race, it doesn't matter how slow the time is I need to do it the right way and be faster on the back half and definitely made that happen."

For Grothe, it was "cool" to compete in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) for the DC Trident swimming team, with Kaitlin Sandeno as the General Manager. "It was definitely an adventure, living in a hotel room for six weeks. I can say that I've done that now," he admitted. "As an introvert, I liked it. I was thriving. It wasn't too bad. Racing was fun, it was kind of like a camp. It was cool, I liked it."

He shared that he is looking forward to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. "I have been waiting a long time for them, since August of 2016," he said.

Grothe expressed that it's cool to be a Champion's Mojo athlete. "Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are great. They ask such good questions with such a good background," he said.

To learn more about American swimmer Zane Grothe, follow him on Instagram and Twitter