Olympic and South African swimmer Brad Tandy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He shared that he has found a pool, which affords him the privilege to get some aquatic workouts done. "I'm not swimming with a team or anything, but being in a pool is nice," he said.

Tandy's dryland training routine is going well but he is looking forward to diving back into the pool. "I wish I had more gym equipment such as weights. I have a spin bike, which has been amazing, so I jump on that. It has been good for cardio," he said.

View this post on Instagram

#openthepools

A post shared by Bradley Tandy (@bradtandy) on Jun 12, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

For Tandy, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 has been "bittersweet." "I set a qualifying time about two weeks before the postponement announcement. Obviously, with everything going on, it's for the best. I totally understand why," he said. "I have been dealing with a lower back injury."

He hopes to do more swim clinics in the future, once things open up again.

Tandy represented South Africa at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He finished sixth place in the men's 50 meter finals with a time of 21.79 seconds (where he tied with Brazilian swimmer Bruno Fratus).

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Team South Africa won the bronze medal in the 4x100 medley relay race, which he shared with his fellow teammates Chad Le Clos, Cameron van der Burgh, and Calvyn Justus. He also won the silver medal for the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 21.81 seconds (right behind British swimmer Ben Proud who clocked 21.35 seconds). Tandy had nothing but the kindest remarks about all of his fellow South African teammates (Le Clos, van der Burgh, and Justus).

Later on, at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships (Short Course Worlds), Tandy claimed yet another bronze medal for South Africa in the men's 50 meter freestyle race, clocking 20.94 seconds.

To learn more about Olympic swimmer Brad Tandy, follow him on Instagram and follow him on Twitter