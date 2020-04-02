Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Sports American professional swimmer Carson Foster chatted with Digital Journal. He is a member of the USA Swimming national team. At only 18 years old, Foster is the future of American swimming. Foster hails from Montgomery, Ohio, and he is coached by Ken Heis. "I've worked with him for five years, and it has been the best experience I've had for a coach-swimmer relationship. He helps him inside and outside of the water and he is always there to support me and my siblings," he said. Speaking of siblings, he comes from a family of athletes, where his older siblings, Hannah and Jake, are also competitive swimmers. "My two siblings are also accomplished swimmers and they motivate me a lot," he said. Foster is drawn to the sport of swimming due to the social aspect of it. "I've met all my best friends through swimming, and I've had success and it has helped me enjoy the process and the training. I've formed great relationships with people, and swimming has helped me keep those relationships," he said. He listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke, and he listed the 200 meter and the 400 meter individual medley (IM) races as his personal favorite events. Each day, Foster is motivated by setting lofty goals for himself. "I am very good at setting goals, and I am also self-driven. My teammates also push me," he said. When asked about his career-defining moments, he said, "Two years ago, I was introduced to a group of guys who were in a Bible study together, and that's how I met Olympian Josh Davis, who is a great guy. Just being able to join that group and talk to them on a weekly basis, and to grow and cultivate that aspect of my life was one of the most monumental moments of my swimming success." Growing up, he was influenced by such swimmers as Michael Phelps and Ryan Murphy. "Those were two of my biggest influences," he said. "Ryan Lochte was definitely an influence for me. It is humbling that I get to compete against him now since I grew up watching him on TV. That's pretty cool," he added. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "For the time being, I am trying to stay healthy, stay safe and I am trying to stay in shape while I am at home. I am doing dryland training six times a week to try and stay in shape." His goal for this year is to improve his kick, in an effort to improve his freestyle. "The best kickers are the best freestylers," he said. Foster acknowledged that would love to someday coach swimming in the very distant future. "I would love to be a coach. That would be my dream job," he said. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Over the past year, we have been using technology to our advantage in regard to my stroke technique to help me reach my full potential in the sport. The underwater camera has allowed me to watch my stroke from under the water." For young and aspiring swimmers, Foster said, "Have fun with the sport. If you are not having fun when you are in the younger ages, there is no way that you will enjoy the sport when you get older." He expressed his gratitude to everybody that supported him on his journey and reassured them that their support does not go unnoticed. "I am thankful for everyone who has supported me, and I am thankful to everyone that is willing to help me on my journey," he said. Foster defined the word success as follows: "someday retiring from swimming knowing that I did everything I could to succeed, and being satisfied with whatever results come. I learned that from the weekly Bible study group." To learn more about American swimmer Carson Foster, follow him on Instagram. He spoke about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "Obviously, there is a little disappointing since it's one more year, but looking at it in a positive way, one year is only going to help me. Being as young as I am, I should feel lucky as opposed to discouraged. It is only going to help me get stronger and faster," he said. 