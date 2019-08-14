Email
Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer talks New York Breakers, ISL

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the New York Breakers in the new International Swimming League (ISL).
Thromeyer has signed with the New York Breakers in the ISL, where Tina Andrew serves as General Manager, and her son, Michael Andrew is the Vice Captain of the team. "It feels pretty cool. It's a good group of people. I am very excited about it," he said.
"I've seen Michael around since I was 15 or 16 years old and we've been competing with each other. Now, to compete alongside him is very cool. Michael's a fun guy," he added.
For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Have fun with whatever you do. There is no point in the sport if you are not having fun with it. Don't get too hung up on performance."
On the impact of technology on aquatics, he said, "Technology has changed the sport a lot. World records are dropping left and right. Technology definitely helps that. It is great to see innovative suits, training equipment, and training strategies. Everything about the sport is evolving and that is really cool."
He shared that he has a NormaTec machine in Vancouver, which he uses for recovery purposes.
Each day, he is motivated by pushing his limits. "I am trying to improve. I set goals and hopefully, I try to achieve them," he said.
Thormeyer defined the word success as follows: "achieving my goals but not at the expense of my happiness."
To learn more about Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
