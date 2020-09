Their roster of swimmers include Olympic gold medalist, world record holder and world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel , as well as Lilly King, Olivia Smoliga, Melanie Margalis, Kelsi Dahlia, Hali Flickinger, Nic Fink, Mitch Larkin, Molly Hannis, Gunnar Bentz, Ariarne Titmus, Clyde Lewis, Radoslaw Kawecki, Mallory Comerford, Kacper Majchrzak, Kevin Cordes, Mark Szaranek, Natalie Hinds, Townley Haas, Justin Ress, Tate Jackson, Beata Nelson, Erika Brown, Coleman Stewart, Eddie Wang, Meg Harris, Kelly Fertel, Marcin Cieslak, Meghan Small, Sheriddon Dressel, Veronica Burchill, and Jack Cartwright.Veteran university and Olympic coach Gregg Troy returns as their Head Coach.To learn more about the Cali Condors, follow them on Twitter and on Instagram