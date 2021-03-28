He will be competing again for the Cali Condors, the team where he served as co-captain along with Olivia Smoliga. Olympian Jason Lezak
serves as General Manager of the Cali Condors
.
"I am very fortunate to have an opportunity like this during my time as an athlete thanks to @iswimleague," Dressel posted on his social media pages.
Season 3
of the ISL is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of August, following the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. For more information on the International Swimming League, visit its official website
.
In 2020, the Cali Condors were crowned as the winners of ISL Season 2, which took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary.
