Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCaeleb Dressel is excited for ISL Season 3 with the Cali Condors

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, expressed that he is looking forward for the third season of the International Swimming League. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He will be competing again for the Cali Condors, the team where he served as co-captain along with Olivia Smoliga. Olympian Jason Lezak serves as General Manager of the Cali Condors.
"I am very fortunate to have an opportunity like this during my time as an athlete thanks to @iswimleague," Dressel posted on his social media pages.
Season 3 of the ISL is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of August, following the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. For more information on the International Swimming League, visit its official website.
In 2020, the Cali Condors were crowned as the winners of ISL Season 2, which took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary.
To learn more about Caeleb Dressel, follow him on Instagram.
More about Caeleb Dressel, cali condors, isl, Swimmer, Jason Lezak
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Syria Kurds launch security sweep, arrests in camp for IS families
Aladdin's cave of goods stranded in Suez logjam
'Days of Our Lives' stars are headed to Rhode Island this summer
Philippines deploys air force jet over Chinese ships
Digital data is driving unique astronomical insights
Venezuela hits back at 'totalitarian' Facebook sanction
Review: Andrew Gray launches 'My Happiness - A Therapy Series' Episode 1 Special
French Socialist reignites row over 'non-white' meetings
Review: Peter Marks superb in virtual Holistic Health & Wellness Fair Special
Cloud computing weakness behind the Verkada video footage breach Special