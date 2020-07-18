Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCaeleb Dressel excited to race for the Cali Condors in the ISL

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Sports
The world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, is excited to race for the Cali Condors in the upcoming International Swimming League (ISL) second season.
Dressel shared his excitement via a post on his social networks. Olympian Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors swimming team.
In the meantime, Dressel has been keeping his fans and followers up-to-date via his podcast, "The Ben and Caeleb Show."
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he earned two gold medals for Team USA, and the following year, at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, he took home seven gold medals. Last year, he won a total of eight medals for Team USA at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, which included six gold medals and two silver medals.
Dressel holds two world records to his credit in the men's 100 meter butterfly (longcourse race), and the men's 50 meter freestyle (shortcourse race).
To learn more about world-class swimmer Caeleb Dressel, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Caeleb Dressel in 2019.
More about Caeleb Dressel, cali condors, isl, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump's White House moves Bush, Clinton portraits to disused room
US carries out freedom of navigation operation off Venezuela
Bollywood star Aishwarya Bachchan moved to coronavirus ward
Q&A: Leveraging IoT tech to make sustainability headway Special
Racism in Cuba: banned by law, alive on the streets
Review: Sean Stemaly charms on 'As Far As I Know' country single Special
How hot could US-China 'Cold War' get?
Chatting with Kira Reed Lorsch: Emmy award-winning producer Special
Op-Ed: Many retailers now requiring masks — So put aside your hostility
John Lewis, civil rights icon, died Friday aged 80