Dressel shared his excitement via a post on his social networks. Olympian Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors swimming team.
In the meantime, Dressel has been keeping his fans and followers up-to-date via his podcast
, "The Ben and Caeleb Show."
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he earned two gold medals for Team USA, and the following year, at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, he took home seven gold medals. Last year, he won a total of eight medals for Team USA at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, which included six gold medals and two silver medals.
Dressel holds two world records to his credit in the men's 100 meter butterfly (longcourse race), and the men's 50 meter freestyle (shortcourse race).
To learn more about world-class swimmer Caeleb Dressel, check out his official website
and follow him on Instagram
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Caeleb Dressel
in 2019.