Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Olympic and university swimming coach Brett Hawke has a major reason to be proud. It was announced by the Fitter and Faster Swim Camps that he has been upped to Vice President of Swimming Performance and Education. Hawke is responsible for ensuring that Fitter and Faster continues to produce the most effective swim camp experiences in the world. This makes him the second-ever Vice President the company has had, along with Chloe Sutton Mackey, who serves as the Vice President of Business Development. "I am honored to be receiving a promotion to a senior level executive position within an organization in which I'm proud to work," Hawke exclaimed. "Fitter and Faster is the worldwide leader in swimming performance and education with over 150 clinicians working to teach and inspire future generations of swimmers," he said. "I look forward to continuing to lead and develop new projects within the company that advances the aptitude, skills, and performance of swimmers and coaches throughout the world," he added. In February of 2020, Hawke launched his own podcast entitled "Inside with Brett Hawke," where he has interviewed in excess of 100 high achievers in the sport of swimming in less than a year. This announcement was made by David Arluck, the founder and CEO of Fitter and Faster Swimming.