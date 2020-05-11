Brendan Hansen set for 'Super Sprint Saturdays' with Katie Hoff

Hansen is a six-time Olympic medalist, where three of his Olympic medals are gold. A true breaststroke specialist, he is a former world record holder in the men's 100 meter and 200 meter breaststroke races.
He will be joining fellow Olympian Katie Hoff
virtually on "Super Sprint Saturdays" on Saturday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. It is presented by the CG Sports Network.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Brendan Hansen is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame
.
Last summer, as Digital Journal previously reported, Hansen was hired by USA Swimming
as its Director of Team Services.
