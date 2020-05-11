Brendan Hansen set for 'Super Sprint Saturdays' with Katie Hoff

Email
article imageBrendan Hansen set for 'Super Sprint Saturdays' with Katie Hoff

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Former professional American swimmer Brendan Hansen will be appearing in "Super Sprint Saturdays" with Katie Hoff on May 16.
Hansen is a six-time Olympic medalist, where three of his Olympic medals are gold. A true breaststroke specialist, he is a former world record holder in the men's 100 meter and 200 meter breaststroke races.
He will be joining fellow Olympian Katie Hoff virtually on "Super Sprint Saturdays" on Saturday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. It is presented by the CG Sports Network.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Brendan Hansen is headed to the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
Last summer, as Digital Journal previously reported, Hansen was hired by USA Swimming as its Director of Team Services.
To learn more about this upcoming sports webinar, click here. The live streams are available on the Swimming World Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brendan Hansen back in June of 2019.
