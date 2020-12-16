Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Sports Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about ISL Season 2 and competing for London Roar. While being a part of the ISL bubble, he shared that everybody adhered to strict guidelines and protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guilherme Guido and Ryan Murphy in ISL Season 2 Photo Courtesy of ISL For Guido, it was an honor to compete with world record holder Ryan Murphy (of the Los Angeles Current) each week. "Ryan is a nice guy. It was an honor to swim with him. We had some good times this ISL season," he said. He shared that he is looking forward to ISL Season 3, and praised this platform as a whole. "I think ISL is going to be really good for our sport," he said. Guilherme Guido of London Roar Photo Courtesy of ISL Guido is extremely happy that his academy, "Right now, I have a place to train because I am at home. I am looking forward to the Olympic Trials next year," he said. Guido complimented fellow Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos (of Team Iron) for being an inspiration, especially for still swimming competitively at age 40. "Nicholas is a nice guy too and a friend of mine. We used to swim together for a while back," he said. He also had good words for photographer Mine Kasapoglu, who was one of the ISL photographers this season. "Mine does nice work. I like her vibe and what she does with the photos. She works differently than other photographers. I like her work," he said. Guilherme Guido of London Roar Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Instagram On being a part of ISL Season 2 in Budapest, he said, "It was an amazing experience. It was great to be back competing. It was a really weird year, we were training hard. We traveled to Portugal, where we were able to train for six weeks. Although it was a different experience, I am glad that Konstantin Grigorishin could make the ISL come true this year."While being a part of the ISL bubble, he shared that everybody adhered to strict guidelines and protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.For Guido, it was an honor to compete with world record holder Ryan Murphy (of the Los Angeles Current) each week. "Ryan is a nice guy. It was an honor to swim with him. We had some good times this ISL season," he said.He shared that he is looking forward to ISL Season 3, and praised this platform as a whole. "I think ISL is going to be really good for our sport," he said.Guido is extremely happy that his academy, Academia Guilherme Guido , is back open after being closed for six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "Things are slowing coming back to normal again," he said. "People are coming to exercise and to swim. More people have been looking for gyms to work out. We still need to be careful.""Right now, I have a place to train because I am at home. I am looking forward to the Olympic Trials next year," he said.Guido complimented fellow Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos (of Team Iron) for being an inspiration, especially for still swimming competitively at age 40. "Nicholas is a nice guy too and a friend of mine. We used to swim together for a while back," he said.He also had good words for photographer Mine Kasapoglu, who was one of the ISL photographers this season. "Mine does nice work. I like her vibe and what she does with the photos. She works differently than other photographers. I like her work," he said.To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido, follow him on Instagram Guilherme Guido (@gui_guido) More about Guilherme Guido, Swimmer, Brazilian, isl, London Roar Guilherme Guido Swimmer Brazilian isl London Roar