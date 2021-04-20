Lima expressed that this is the beginning of a new era with unforgettable moments that he will keep for his entire life.
"Difficulties will always be overcome, difficult moments will pass," he exclaimed. "This pandemic has brought us thousands of uncertainties, but the certainty that we can always make it happen."
Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima of Energy Standard
Thanks to everyone involved, people who have swum with me practically this past season. I just have to thank everyone," he said, graciously.
In the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), Lima competed for the Energy Standard swimming team.
