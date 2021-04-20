Email
article imageBrazilian swimmer Felipa Lima qualifies for Tokyo Olympic Games

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima has a major reason to be proud. He qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lima expressed that this is the beginning of a new era with unforgettable moments that he will keep for his entire life.
"Difficulties will always be overcome, difficult moments will pass," he exclaimed. "This pandemic has brought us thousands of uncertainties, but the certainty that we can always make it happen."
Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima of Energy Standard
Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima of Energy Standard
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
Thanks to everyone involved, people who have swum with me practically this past season. I just have to thank everyone," he said, graciously.
Olympic swimmer Felipe Lima of Energy Standard
Olympic swimmer Felipe Lima of Energy Standard
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
In the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), Lima competed for the Energy Standard swimming team.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Felipe Lima, follow him on Instagram.
