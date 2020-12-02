Email
article imageBowe Becker talks Cali Condors, ISL Season 2, and motivations Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Sports
American swimmer Bowe Becker chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the Cali Condors in ISL Season 2.
"It was an amazing experience," he shared about competing for the Dors in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). "I just loved being on the team with such incredible people," he said. "The energy was just so positive, everyone wanted to win but at the same time, we wanted to be respectful. We had good team energy and we had fun while we were there. We tried to make the best out of it."
Becker praised his team's General Manager, Olympian Jason Lezak. "The fact that Jason asked me to swim for him was amazing. I was ready to swim for him. On top of everything, he is a good guy as well. I couldn't have asked for a better General Manager," he said.
He listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke. "I'm a freestyler, I do short, fast events," he said.
Regarding his daily motivations, Becker said, "I'm motivated by the fact that you can't be comfortable with where you are at. If you want to compete against the best, you need to push yourself beyond your limit each time. You need to put in 110 percent at every single practice."
For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to not give up on their dreams. "Don't give up, there is always a chance for you," he said. "Keep pushing, believe in yourself, and find coaches that will push you."
On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "Technology helps the everyday swimmer." "If you have access to technology, it helps you look at your stroke and review your stroke," he said. "I was lucky to have a coach, Jonty Skinner, that loved film. He likes looking at swimming film and really evaluating your stroke from start to finish. It was pretty awesome to have a coach like that alongside you."
Becker defined the word success as "meeting your goals." "As you are setting new goals and trying to reach those each time, then you will be successful. You are never perfect, nobody is ever perfect, there is always something to improve on," he said.
To learn more about American professional swimmer Bowe Becker, follow him on Instagram.
Bowe Becker of Cali Condors
Bowe Becker of Cali Condors
Photo Courtesy of Cali Condors
