Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch will return as host of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards, which will take place on February 27 in Monaco.

This will mark the third time that he hosts the coveted Laureus World Sports Awards. Cumberbatch previously hosted the 2014 Laureus Awards in Kuala Lumpur, as well as the 2015 Laureus Awards in Shanghai.

A world renowned actor, Cumberbatch is known for his starring role as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, as well as for his portrayal of Alan Turing in The Imitation Game; moreover, he played in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. In June of 2015, Cumberbatch was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to charity and the performing arts.

On his hosting gig for the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards, Cumberbatch acknowledged that as an actor, he has played some "pretty clever people," but even as the No. 1 consulting detective in the world, or as a codebreaker or as a master of the mystic arts, he can't pretend to know who the winners will be at this year's Laureus Awards.

Cumberbatch praised all of the nominations for being "fantastic," and described Monaco as a "stunning" location, which is home of the Formula One Grand Prix, as well as this year's Laureus Awards. "It's going to be a great night," he said, prior to encouraging everybody to "join" them.

These awards will celebrate success and achievement in sports over the past calendar year (2017), and they will honor the true value that sports have in uniting communities as a positive force for change.

To learn more about the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards, check out their official website