Veteran baseball player and Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins chatted with Digital Journal about his book, "The 1969 Cubs."

On his new book, Jenkins said, "Eight months ago, I was talking to George Castle about putting a book together and talking about the 1969 Cubs, which to me, was the best team in that division. Unfortunately, the latter part of that year, they were overtaken by The Mets. I think the people that purchase the book will understand what the 1969 Cubs are all about. To me, it's a really good read, and I think they will really enjoy the book."

Regarding his plans for 2019, Jenkins said, "Doing a book tour, traveling around, doing interviews and working with the Foundation. The book is going to be really important, and it's going to be a significant situation this year."

When asked what motivates him each day, Jenkins said, "I enjoyed the game of baseball all of the years that I've played it, which was well over 20 years. I enjoyed what I did as an athlete."

For aspiring baseball players, he said, "You need to be a ballplayer for three to four years now to become a veteran. When I played, you had to be in the league 10 years to be a veteran."

On the impact of technology on the sport of baseball, Jenkins said, "There are 15 bat companies, four or five glove companies that make equipment, and all of the ballparks are pretty much small. The largest for me was Shea Stadium, and Wrigley Field was the smallest."

In 1991, Jenkins was inducted into the coveted Baseball Hall of Fame. "That was over 27 years now," he recalled. "I was inducted with two great guys: Gaylord Perry and Rod Carew. It was a good group of guys going in. It was quite an honor to get that vote. I was proud of the fact that I was able to do it."

Regarding the key to longevity in baseball, he said, "Baseball is going to continue. There might also be an expansion of teams in the next couple of seasons. Practice, work and listen to coaches."

Jenkins went on to praise children's book author Marla McKenna, where he partnered with her for the children's book Mom's Big Catch. "She's a really smart individual to write children's books. When you have kids, you need to consider what they like to read or what they like to see. She has a remarkable mind," he said.

He concluded, "Success comes from hard work, just like many things. If you don't put your time in and do all the right things, then success is not going to come to you. I was very lucky due to my hard work and my good teammates. As a pitcher, you need to have good offense and good defense, and by far, you need to be a good teammate."

To learn more about baseball player Fergie Jenkins and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

For more information on the Fergie Jenkins Foundation, check out its official website.