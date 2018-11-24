Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - On November 19, world champion swimmers Ashley Twichell and Mallory Comerford chatted with this journalist at the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. Ashley Twichell In the summer of 2017, Twichell won the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest in the Women's 5 km open water competition. "It is awesome to be here," Twichell said, about the Golden Goggle Awards. "It is really special to be here with the 2018 Pan Pac team, and to celebrate the year that we had." Each day, Twichell is motivated by the goals that she sets for herself. "Having those goals in the back of my mind really help me get out of the bed into the morning and into the pool," she said. Twichell defined the word success as "Giving all that she has every single day." "If I do that, I will be really happy with what I accomplish," she said. World champion swimmer Mallory Comerford Gary Hahn Mallory Comerford At the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Comerford won five gold medals for Team USA, as part of the relay races. On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle awards, Comerford said, "It is awesome to be here. I have had a lot of fun. New York has been really cool. It's my first time here. I am excited for a fun night, and celebrating everything that everybody has accomplished." Regarding her plans for the rest of 2018, Comerford said, "I will be competing at the Short Course Worlds in December, so I am training for that. We leave in two weeks." Each day, Comerford acknowledged that she is motivated by her team-mates and her family. "Just being able to have this opportunity is super special, and I never want to take it for granted," she said. To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its The Golden Goggle ceremony was held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, and it benefits the USA Swimming Foundation.In the summer of 2017, Twichell won the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest in the Women's 5 km open water competition."It is awesome to be here," Twichell said, about the Golden Goggle Awards. "It is really special to be here with the 2018 Pan Pac team, and to celebrate the year that we had."Each day, Twichell is motivated by the goals that she sets for herself. "Having those goals in the back of my mind really help me get out of the bed into the morning and into the pool," she said.Twichell defined the word success as "Giving all that she has every single day." "If I do that, I will be really happy with what I accomplish," she said.At the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Comerford won five gold medals for Team USA, as part of the relay races.On being at the 2018 Golden Goggle awards, Comerford said, "It is awesome to be here. I have had a lot of fun. New York has been really cool. It's my first time here. I am excited for a fun night, and celebrating everything that everybody has accomplished."Regarding her plans for the rest of 2018, Comerford said, "I will be competing at the Short Course Worlds in December, so I am training for that. We leave in two weeks."Each day, Comerford acknowledged that she is motivated by her team-mates and her family. "Just being able to have this opportunity is super special, and I never want to take it for granted," she said.To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website More about Ashley Twichell, mallory comerford, Golden Goggle, Awards, New york Ashley Twichell mallory comerford Golden Goggle Awards New york Swimming