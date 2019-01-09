By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Sports Knoxville - Swimmers Ashley Twichell and Anton Ipsen have a major reason to be proud. They kicked off the TYR Pro Swim Series with wins. In the women's 800 meter freestyle, Twichell won in 8 minutes and 32.27 seconds, where she left fellow swimmer Erica Sullivan in second place with 8 minutes and 37.39 seconds, and Mariah Denigan in third place with 8 minutes and 38.14 seconds. In a press statement, Twichell acknowledged that she is "happy" about her victory, and she noted that she was not really rested for this meet. She mentioned that her focus is on the open water nationals for the next few months, so as a result, she did about 27,000 meters in the past Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, Ipsen won in the men's 800 meter freestyle with a time of 8:00.34, which was a nine-second lead over Taylor Abbott, who placed second, with a time of 8:09.54. Canadian swimmer Jeremy Bagshaw finished in third place with a time of 8:12.81. To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its This swimming competition runs through Saturday at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. This swim series is being brought to Knoxville in a partnership with Tennessee Aquatics, as well as the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission Ashley Twichell , a national team member of USA Swimming and 24-year-old Danish swimmer Anton Ipsen took home wins in the 800-meter freestyle races in the opening session of the TYR Pro Swim Series.In the women's 800 meter freestyle, Twichell won in 8 minutes and 32.27 seconds, where she left fellow swimmer Erica Sullivan in second place with 8 minutes and 37.39 seconds, and Mariah Denigan in third place with 8 minutes and 38.14 seconds.In a press statement, Twichell acknowledged that she is "happy" about her victory, and she noted that she was not really rested for this meet. She mentioned that her focus is on the open water nationals for the next few months, so as a result, she did about 27,000 meters in the past Monday and Tuesday.On the other hand, Ipsen won in the men's 800 meter freestyle with a time of 8:00.34, which was a nine-second lead over Taylor Abbott, who placed second, with a time of 8:09.54. Canadian swimmer Jeremy Bagshaw finished in third place with a time of 8:12.81.To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website More about Ashley Twichell, Anton Ipsen, TYR, Pro Swim Series Ashley Twichell Anton Ipsen TYR Pro Swim Series