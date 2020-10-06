Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Allison Schmitt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about joining the Cali Condors in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Schmitt complimented her team's General Manager Jason Lezak. "Jason is awesome. It is great to be on a team with Jason again. We were on the American team together at the Olympic Games in 2008," she admitted. "I am excited that he is a GM and to work with him again. He has a great work ethic and knowledge of the sport, it's a great combination." On life in quarantine, she remarked, "There have definitely been ups and downs. I have been fortunate to have a pool for most of it. Adapting to unknowns is a whole new world, so it has been a process. I have a great support system with my close circle around me, and that has helped a lot." She also underscored the importance of mental health during this quarantine. "I actually started a different therapy during quarantine as well," she said. "I am definitely trying to take a positive approach in this quarantine. Luckily, we were postponed and not cancelled for the Olympics so we have more time and that's a good thing. I appreciate that, and I appreciate that we have another year to get ready and work on other things such as nutrition, strength, and mental health," she said. Schmitt listed the "freestyle" as her personal favorite stroke in swimming. For young and aspiring swimmers, she said, "Work hard and have fun." "It's pretty simple. Have a dream and work hard towards that dream. Those two things will help," she explained. "Also, be kind, that's a huge thing." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Schmitt said, "Be you, be kind, and love all." Schmitt defined the word success as "having progress in any aspect of your life, and having progress in your goals." "Be the best 'you' in that possible moment," she said. To learn more about Olympic swimmer "I am really excited to be joining the Cali Condors," she said. "I have no idea what to expect but I am excited for the team atmosphere. I'm getting ready for that team camaraderie. I am excited to join them when they get to Budapest, Hungary."Schmitt complimented her team's General Manager Jason Lezak. "Jason is awesome. It is great to be on a team with Jason again. We were on the American team together at the Olympic Games in 2008," she admitted. "I am excited that he is a GM and to work with him again. He has a great work ethic and knowledge of the sport, it's a great combination."On life in quarantine, she remarked, "There have definitely been ups and downs. I have been fortunate to have a pool for most of it. Adapting to unknowns is a whole new world, so it has been a process. I have a great support system with my close circle around me, and that has helped a lot."She also underscored the importance of mental health during this quarantine. "I actually started a different therapy during quarantine as well," she said."I am definitely trying to take a positive approach in this quarantine. Luckily, we were postponed and not cancelled for the Olympics so we have more time and that's a good thing. I appreciate that, and I appreciate that we have another year to get ready and work on other things such as nutrition, strength, and mental health," she said.Schmitt listed the "freestyle" as her personal favorite stroke in swimming.For young and aspiring swimmers, she said, "Work hard and have fun." "It's pretty simple. Have a dream and work hard towards that dream. Those two things will help," she explained. "Also, be kind, that's a huge thing."On the title of the current chapter of her life, Schmitt said, "Be you, be kind, and love all."Schmitt defined the word success as "having progress in any aspect of your life, and having progress in your goals." "Be the best 'you' in that possible moment," she said.To learn more about Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt , follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Allison Schmitt, cali condors, isl, Swimmer Allison Schmitt cali condors isl Swimmer