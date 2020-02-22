Email
article imageAlexander Massialas qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Acclaimed fencer Alexander Massialas has a major reason to be proud. He officially punched his ticket for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Massialas will be competing for his third Olympic team as part of Team USA this summer at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Massialas made sports history. He won an individual silver medal, where he became the first American male athlete to win an individual medal in foil fencing since 1960, as well as a bronze medal in the men's team foil competition; moreover, Massialas became the first U.S. male athlete to win two fencing medals in the same Olympic Games in over 100 years.
This past summer, Massialas won the gold medal in the men's team foil competition as part of Team USA at the 2019 World Fencing Championships that were held at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.
For more information on two-time Olympic medalist fencer Alexander Massialas, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Alexander Massialas back in December of 2019, where he opened up about his plans for the future, heritage, motivations and he also furnished his advice for young and aspiring fencers.
