Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Acclaimed British swimmers Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott reached to three-time Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang's eight-year ban from the sport of swimming. Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty MBE, who holds the world record in the 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke events, shared that he is pleased with today's verdict. "I trust in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and WADA to uphold the values in the sport and I believe a ban was the right decision," Peaty said. Peaty remarked, "I feel strongly about clean sport and I feel a responsibility as an athlete to be true to myself, my sport, my country and the next generation of athletes who look to us for inspiration." At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Peaty won three gold medals in the 50 meter breaststroke, the 100 meter breaststroke and the 4×100 meter medley relay (where they stunned Team USA); moreover, he won a bronze medal in the 4×100 meter mixed medley relay. Duncan Scott was a part of the gold-medal-winning 4×100 meter medley relay race and he won the bronze in the men's 200 meter freestyle race. In 2019, Scott and Duncan Scott remarked that he fulls respects and supports the diction that has been made, which was announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on the morning of February 28. "I believe in clean sport and a level playing field for all athletes and I trust in CAS and WADA to uphold these values," Scott said.