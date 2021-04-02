By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Eugene - Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is the venue where the Track and Field U.S. Olympic Team Trials will take place in Eugene, Oregon. Digital Journal has the scoop. A virtual tour of the newly-renovated venue may be seen below. There is also a full indoor practice facility that allows athletes to train and receive treatment year-round and under any weather conditions. This $200 million state-of-the-art track-only facility opens for competitions. The tower at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon UO Track & Field The tower at Hayward Field stands 10 stories and 188 feet eight inches tall, and it depicts images of such icons as coach Bill Bowerman, long-distance running legend Steve Prefontaine Horst-Rüdiger Schlöske Speaking of Bill Bowerman, his statue stands in the corner of the facility with a watch and a movie camera in his hand. He oversees the venue and remains a spiritual inspiration to the Oregon track and field programs. Hayward Field at the University of Oregon UO Track & Field The Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from June 9 to 12, 2021; moreover, the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic will be held on August 20 and 21 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Hayward Field at the University of Oregon UO Track & Field The 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will take place from June 18 to 27 at Hayward Field. It has earned worldwide acclaim in the sport of track and field and it attracts the greatest athletes in the globe thanks to its long and hallowed history. Flags of 156 countries wave in the area that surrounds Hayward Field.A virtual tour of the newly-renovated venue may be seen below.There is also a full indoor practice facility that allows athletes to train and receive treatment year-round and under any weather conditions. This $200 million state-of-the-art track-only facility opens for competitions.The tower at Hayward Field stands 10 stories and 188 feet eight inches tall, and it depicts images of such icons as coach Bill Bowerman, long-distance running legend Steve Prefontaine , Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton, and Otis Davis. These iconic track and field stars represent 22 NCAA Championships, four Olympic gold medals, and two The Bowerman Award recipients. The tower is already a campus landmark with perennial visual elegance.Speaking of Bill Bowerman, his statue stands in the corner of the facility with a watch and a movie camera in his hand. He oversees the venue and remains a spiritual inspiration to the Oregon track and field programs.The Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from June 9 to 12, 2021; moreover, the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic will be held on August 20 and 21 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. More about US Olympic Team Trials, Hayward Field, Oregon, steve prefontaine US Olympic Team Tria... Hayward Field Oregon steve prefontaine Sports Video Latest News Top News