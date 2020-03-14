Abe noted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final decision as to whether or not the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will go ahead. They are expected to start on July 24.
A man takes pictures at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Organisers of the summer games insist they will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak
The Japanese Prime Minister remarked
that they will overcome the spread of the infection and Tokyo will host the Olympic Games without a problem as planned.
As of Saturday morning
, Japan has had in excess of 1,400 Coronavirus cases and 28 deaths resulting from COVID-19.
Abe said
that the Coronavirus outbreak in Japan is not at a stage, where it would require the Japanese government to declare a national emergency.
The virus outbreak has cast a shadow of the preparations for the Olympics, which Tokyo will host from July
This past December, it was reported
by organizers that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will cost 1.35 trillion yen, which is equivalent to $12.6 billion.
The torch-lighting ceremony took place in ancient Olympia
, Greece, this past week without any spectators. On March 26, the Japan section of the torch relay is expected to start in Fukushima, Japan.
Greek athlete Anna Korakaki, 2016 Olympic gold and bronze medalist shooter, made sports history in becoming the first female torchbearer to start an Olympic torch relay.
The Olympic flame-lighting ceremony was held in Greece on Thursday
