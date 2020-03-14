By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Sports On March 14, Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, stated that the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will go ahead as planned amid the Coronavirus outbreak. A man takes pictures at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Organisers of the summer games insist they will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak Philip FONG, AFP The Japanese Prime Minister As of Abe The virus outbreak has cast a shadow of the preparations for the Olympics, which Tokyo will host from July CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP This past December, it was The torch-lighting ceremony took place in Greek athlete Anna Korakaki, 2016 Olympic gold and bronze medalist shooter, made sports history in becoming the first female torchbearer to start an Olympic torch relay. The Olympic flame-lighting ceremony was held in Greece on Thursday ARIS MESSINIS, AFP Abe noted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has the final decision as to whether or not the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will go ahead. They are expected to start on July 24.The Japanese Prime Minister remarked that they will overcome the spread of the infection and Tokyo will host the Olympic Games without a problem as planned.As of Saturday morning , Japan has had in excess of 1,400 Coronavirus cases and 28 deaths resulting from COVID-19.Abe said that the Coronavirus outbreak in Japan is not at a stage, where it would require the Japanese government to declare a national emergency.This past December, it was reported by organizers that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will cost 1.35 trillion yen, which is equivalent to $12.6 billion.The torch-lighting ceremony took place in ancient Olympia , Greece, this past week without any spectators. On March 26, the Japan section of the torch relay is expected to start in Fukushima, Japan.Greek athlete Anna Korakaki, 2016 Olympic gold and bronze medalist shooter, made sports history in becoming the first female torchbearer to start an Olympic torch relay. More about Olympic games, Tokyo, Japan, Prime minister Olympic games Tokyo Japan Prime minister