Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte participated in a press conference at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships, about his return in competitive swimming. For the people that have lost their faith in him, Lochte admitted, "that's understandable, especially through the roller coaster I've been on the past three years." He noted that he isn't trying to prove anything to anybody and that he is doing this for himself and his family. He shared that one of his goals is going to Tokyo, Japan, in 2020, an effort to make his fifth career Olympic team. He also hopes to get on the podium there. "Anything I do from here, in and out of the pool, is for my family," he said. "I want to teach my children that if you have a dream and a goal, and you work on it on a daily basis, day-in and day-out, then you can accomplish it," he said. "You can achieve anything as long as you put your mind to it. Anything I do for them." Lochte acknowledged that his two children, daughters Caiden Zane, and Liv Rae have given him a "new perspective on life." "I am definitely not the same person as I was three years ago," he admitted. "I'm a different person and on a daily basis, I try to be the best version." With his newborn at home, Liv, he noted that there is "no sleep." "It is a big challenge but it is all worth it," he said. His family has made his life "complete." "Everything I've ever wanted growing up is a beautiful wife and kids, and now I have that," he said. "I am just so happy." He went on to describe his wife and children as the "backbone of his journey the past three years." "I've had a lot of ups and downs as you guys know since it has been public," he said. "I am here to race and I have my goals set for 2020," he added. Throughout his Olympic career, Lochte has won six gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals for Team USA. "Hey, everybody, I'm back," Lochte exclaimed, prior to nothing that it has been a "long three years." "It's good to be back and getting on those blocks and racing again," the 34-year-old swimmer added.